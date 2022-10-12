Val Bone, Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area and St. Peter's Health

Val Bone doesn’t sleep, except for when she does, but even then she’s on call as a volunteer firefighter 24/7.

“I never thought for a second about being a firefighter, but in 2017, my husband and I got evacuated from our home…” said Bone. “We went to the meeting to be told we could go back home, and the fire chief basically made this impassioned speech about how people are really stressed out about these situations but no one ever really wants to help and the fire department needs help.”

Bone and her husband joined as volunteers for the Wolf Creek/Craig Fire Service Area, and Bone has now moved her way up to captain.

“I do medical for them, but I also do fire in our district, which is huge, just under 500 square miles, one of the biggest if not the biggest in Lewis and Clark County for as small as we are as a department,” said Bone. “Wildland firefighting in the summer, structure fire if it comes about, everything in between. We have a fireboat and we service like 90 homes on Holter Lake that are only accessible by boat. It’s something different every time I get a page.”

They’ve lived in Wolf Creek for the past seven years and in Montana for 28 years now.

“Montana is the best, straight up, there’s nothing like it,” said Bone. “…What’s kept me here is first of all I live out in the mountains on family property, and I bought my own property next door to it. Being out there with my husband and dogs in this beautiful state, the culture here, I just love it the way Montanans are. It’s different than any other state.”

Bone works as an RN for St. Peter’s Medical Group in the asthma, allergy and immunology specialty. Growing up, she wanted to be a coroner before realizing she wanted to go into nursing.

“I realized I wanted to help people, maybe the ones who were still alive, so I went into nursing and found out that I really loved it,” said Bone. “I love especially being in a subspecialty like I am. I work in a clinic, and my patients are the same rotating patients for the same part all the time, so you get to know them and become a family with them.”

The most challenging part of both jobs is her desire to help everyone and get them out of pain and struggle as quickly as possible.

“If there’s something that we can’t help with or it is just more complicated to figure out, it’s a challenge in a good way because it steps up the challenge of let’s figure out how to help this person, but at the same time you want to have the answers right away and not delay. Anything that is a barrier to me immediately making someone’s day better, that would be my challenge,” said Bone.

To recharge outside of work, Bone hikes, shoots rifles, and spends time with her family, friends and pets. Her hero in life is Jesus, and she tries to glorify God each day.

“What my patients love the most is that I’m real with them. I’m not a robot. I remember their stories when they come back,” said Bone. “That makes a difference to me because I know it when I talk to them how much they appreciate that from me that I actually care and remember the things they tell me and don’t just treat them like another number that walks through the door.”

