 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 slated for Saturday in Helena

  • 0
Bryant Elementary School

The cafeteria in the new Bryant Elementary School.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday for children ages 5-11 at Bryant Elementary School in Helena. 

The clinic is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1520 Livingston Ave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Pfizer first and second doses for children ages 5-11.

This is a community effort for those families that choose to have their children vaccinated. Register at http://ow.ly/gX1V50GO8Ui.

According to Lewis and Clark Public Health officials, 1,000 appointments will be available. Children will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for three weeks later.

The clinic is open to all children from ages 5 to 11 regardless of where they attend school, and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All caregivers and children must wear a mask at the indoor clinic, and they should expect to wait for up to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. 

People can also call the COVID-19 Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions.

People are also reading…

Groups participating in this event include Lewis & Clark Public Health, St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster and local Boy Scouts.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News