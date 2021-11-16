Vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 slated for Saturday in Helena

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday for children ages 5-11 at Bryant Elementary School in Helena.
The clinic is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1520 Livingston Ave.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Pfizer first and second doses for children ages 5-11.
This is a community effort for those families that choose to have their children vaccinated. Register at http://ow.ly/gX1V50GO8Ui.
According to Lewis and Clark Public Health officials, 1,000 appointments will be available. Children will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for three weeks later.
People can also call the COVID-19 Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions.
Groups participating in this event include Lewis & Clark Public Health, St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster and local Boy Scouts.