Vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 slated for Saturday in Helena

According to Lewis and Clark Public Health officials, 1,000 appointments will be available. Children will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for three weeks later.

The clinic is open to all children from ages 5 to 11 regardless of where they attend school, and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All caregivers and children must wear a mask at the indoor clinic, and they should expect to wait for up to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.