Vaccination clinics scheduled in Helena for those 70 and older

Registration for both clinics will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and end when tickets are exhausted.

Rocky Mountain Development Council Area IV Agency on Aging has volunteered to provide seniors who have access barriers to the online ticketing system with a call center at 406-447-1680. This phone number is not intended for the general public, but for those 70 and older who have access barriers to using the Eventbrite website. The call center will operate beginning Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phase 1B includes a very large number of eligible individuals, and because current weekly local vaccine allocation is limited, the county will continue to roll out Phase 1B vaccination eligibility by tiered priority within the population. More details on those clinics and any changes to priority populations will be released later.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 18, PureView’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the fairgrounds.

Other clinics are being planned for all priority populations in Phase 1B, and the health department us urging the community to be patient as the local team rolls out vaccinations to the county. These include mobile clinics for those with mobility issues.