Helena firefighters were called Thursday to a fire inside a vacant house at 1906 Harris St. they said they had to battle from the exterior due to “hoarding conditions.”

The Helena Fire Department received the call at 9:15 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said. He said firefighters saw smoke coming from the windows and eaves as they arrived.

“It was quickly discovered that the home was vacant and due to hoarding conditions, the fire had to be extinguished from the exterior,” Chambers said in an email.

The fire was extinguished by about 10 a.m. The house sustained extreme damage, he said.

“The shell is still there but (the fire) cooked through it quite a bit,” Chambers said.

Chambers said there was one minor injury to a responder who fell off a ladder.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Chambers said a neighbor or passerby who saw smoke notified authorities.

He said Fort Harrison Veterans Affairs, West Valley, East Valley, Montana City fire departments, along with the Helena Police Department and Northwestern Energy, also assisted.