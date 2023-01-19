VA to hold virtual event to help veterans connect with services

The VA Veteran Experience Office and the Montana VA Health Care System will host a Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center event that will run over three days from Jan. 24-26.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., each of those three days.

The Montana VEAC is a statewide virtual event in which veterans can be connected to the full range of veterans affairs and community-based services, and resources.

Registration is required. To reserve an appointment, go to the Veterans Experience Action Center | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).

Veterans should register by Jan. 22 at www.va.gov/VEAC. A veteran service officer (VSO) will call to start the conversation at the time of the scheduled appointment.

“Veterans looking for information about their benefits, services, if their eligibility expanded through the new PACT Act, and any other questions or concerns, are invited to schedule a one-on-one appointment to help connect to the benefits they have earned,” Judy Hayman, Montana VA executive director, said in a news release.

During the event, veterans/caregivers/survivors can work with a VSO regarding a VA issue/question that they have, to include (but not limited to):

A Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates

VA and Montana State Veterans Benefits

VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment

Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral

Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral

Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services

Montana VA serves more than 47,000 enrolled veterans statewide. Visit the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).