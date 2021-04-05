VA secretary plans to visit Helena Wednesday

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is expected to be in Helena on Wednesday for events that include a tour of Fort Harrison and a forum with VA employees, staff for Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has announced.

McDonough and Tester will also meet with VA leadership at the Fort Harrison Veterans Affairs Medical Center; hold a stakeholder roundtable at the Montana Army National Guard Headquarters, and talk to employees at the Fort Harrison regional office.

Tester serves as chair of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee.

The visit is part of a three-day visit of the state, Tester's staff said. There was a veterans roundtable Monday at MSU-Billings, as well as a roundtable Tuesday at Montana State University in Bozeman. The two will also tour the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel and the Southwest Veterans Home in Butte on Tuesday.

McDonough was confirmed in February to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary, making him the second non-veteran to lead the department. He had served as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. He replaced Robert Wilkie, who served as VA secretary under President Donald Trump.

