VA Secretary McDonough makes Helena stop on Montana tour

Montana veterans who would like to verify their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the new law, must contact (877) 468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again. This includes Priority 8e and 8g Veterans. Once eligibility is verified, qualifying veterans, their spouses or veteran caregivers can schedule a vaccination at any of the upcoming Montana VA COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

At Wednesday’s forum, Timothy Peters, state adjutant quartermaster for Montana VFW, urged McDonough to create a “comprehensive total package for toxic exposure to cover past, current and future veterans.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is going to be a humungous issue in the future. It’s big now and it is only going to get worse,” he said.

McDonough said it is an issue he is spending a lot of time on now, and it was the topic at his first team leadership meeting and a major topic during his confirmation hearing.

He said his agency would look closely at legislative proposals. He said he wants to get to a point where veterans have enough trust in the system and that they come forward and file claims.