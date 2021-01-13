VA rolls out COVID-19 vaccine for Montana veterans

Montana has 47,000 veterans enrolled within the health care system. Officials have said their goal is to inoculate all members. Vaccines are available by appointment only to vets enrolled in Veterans Health Administration health care. Any vet not enrolled should call (406) 447-7350 to see if they are eligible.

On Wednesday, Montana reported 87,630 cases of coronavirus, with 81,676 of those recovered, and 1,069 deaths.

The Montana VA received its first shipment of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, and inoculated front-line workers. A few days later they took some to staff and vets at the Montana VA's Community Living Center in Miles City — the Montana VA's only nursing home.

Wednesday's events were the first clinics for veterans. More clinics will be held elsewhere as vaccine becomes available.

Veterans at Fort Harrison had to wait 15 minutes afterward before they were allowed to leave. Many were to be shuttled back to their cars. The VA had people doing traffic control in order to help people find a place to park.

Hayman said the coronavirus vaccination effort was a big task for the Montana VA to perform.

“And the fact we we’re giving shots for COVID-19 raises it to another level,” she said.