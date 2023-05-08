The Fort Harrison VA is hosting a community Walk & Roll event Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

It features a 2-kilometer walk and roll (1.24 miles) and encourages people to live active lifestyles and support unsheltered veterans. The VA will accept donations of food and new clothing items.

The event is 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants can join at two Helena-area locations:

1. Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Parade Grounds, 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. (outside the main entrance on the south side of the building).

A VA health fair will simultaneously take place in the main lobby near the pharmacy. There will be live music and participants can also walk with the VA's firefighters at 12 p.m.

2. Prickly Pear Land Trust’s Ten Mile Creek Park 1505 Williams St., Helena, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In Montana, there was a 56.4% increase in homeless veterans from 2021 (110) to 2022 (172). In 2022, Montana VA was able to help 211 veterans secure housing.

It is anticipated that more veterans and others in Montana’s communities will experience homelessness in 2023 due to housing shortages and rising housing costs.

Resources exist to help veterans secure housing. Some include:

• The Montana VA Homeless Program at 406-447-6144 or 406-373-3927. Available support includes: Immediate food and shelter; job training, life skills development and education; support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail; financial support to prevent homelessness; treatment for addiction and depression; and health and dental care.

• Veterans may be eligible for financial housing assistance through the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. The HUD-VASH program combines Section 8 rental aid for homeless veterans with case management and clinical services provided by Montana VA. These vouchers cover a percentage of a veteran’s rental costs. Most HUD-VASH participants rent from private landlords and partnerships with public and private housing providers is essential to the success of this program.

• Veterans experiencing homelessness can also call 877-4AID VET (or 877-424-3838) to connect with a trained VA staff member 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One-third of Montana VA’s HUD-VASH vouchers for veterans remain unused by Montana landlords.

This could represent stable housing for 187 veterans. Landlords interested in helping veterans find stable housing can call 406-447-6000 and ask for the Homeless Program.

Donations can be made at Pay.gov via the VISN 19 Donation Form. Under “Facility,” select “Montana VA Health Care System.” If a donor does purchase through the above link, the items will be shipped directly to Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

For veterans who live at the Fort Harrison VA’s housing, donations of garden supplies are welcome. Specifically, bulbs/starter plants (seed potatoes, onion bulbs, beet, tomato, pepper, jalapeno, tomatoes, ad pepper plants) and seed packets (preferably organic) would be useful for new gardens.

Community groups interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Holly Alastra, 406-437-8712, holly.alastra@va.gov.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans in Montana and has a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites across the state.

Editor's note: Story is updated to say event is Tuesday.