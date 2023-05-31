Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities and will no longer universally require masks in most clinical areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration, effective May 11.

“Now that the public health emergency has ended, we are updating our masking policies to reflect our new reality while still ensuring the safety of the veterans we serve,” VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said Tuesday in a news release.

Elnahal said masking will be relaxed for veterans and clinicians at VA health care facilities, except for the highest-risk areas and situations.

Masks will continue to be required for staff, veterans and visitors while in the high-risk areas listed below, including waiting areas:

Transplant units

Dialysis

Chemotherapy units

Emergency department and urgent care

Open bay medical intensive care units

Spinal cord injury and community living centers (staff and visitors only, with the exception that visitors to CLCs and SCI may unmask when visiting with a patient within that patient’s room or outside.)

Masking also continues to be required:

For those with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection

For VHA health care personnel upon request of a Veteran patient, caregiver, or family member

Where local leadership warrants continued masking is required.

During the pandemic, VA delivered more care to more veterans than ever before — providing more than 332 million health care appointments to veterans, caring for more than 870,000 veterans with COVID-19, and vaccinating more than 4.4 million veterans, offficials said.

The VA will continue to monitor any changes to CDC guidelines and update infection control recommendations as necessary.

For more information regarding COVID-19 policies at VA, visit the Coronavirus Frequently Asked Questions web page.