VA announces flu shot clinics across Montana for enrolled veterans

The Montana VA Health Care System kicks off the 2022 flu shot season in October, giving enrolled Montana veterans several options to make getting a free flu shot easy.

Veterans enrolled with VA health care will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments.

Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies and urgent care locations statewide. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, Veterans can search by entering in their home ZIP code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations.

Many local Montana VA clinics are offering more flu shot options, such as drive-in flu clinics or walk-in options (details below based on location).

Veterans should get a flu shot each year. The flu shot is safe and effective, and a person cannot get the flu from the flu shot. The flu virus most impacts high-risk groups such as adults who are 65 or older, pregnant women, people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, people with medical conditions (such as heart disease, asthma, and kidney or liver disorders), and people with weakened immune symptoms.

Montana VA’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Billings: Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane).

• Oct. 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (in the parking lot)

• Walk-in flu shots are available every Thursday beginning Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm in the Ben Steele Conference room.

Bozeman: Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 E. Main St.)

• Oct. 5 Walk-In Flu Clinic: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Butte: VA Clinic (40 Three Bears Drive)

• Oct. 12 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Cut Bank: (8 Second Ave. SE)

• Walk-in flu shots are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fort Harrison/Helena: (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison)

• Oct. 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Parking Lot A)

• Walk-in flu shots are available in the Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday (beginning Sept. 29) from 8:30-11 a.m.

Glasgow (630 2nd Ave. S., Suite A)

• Walk-in flu shots are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glendive: VA Clinic (2000 Montana Ave.)

• Oct. 4 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 8:30 a.m. to noon.

• Walk-in flu shots are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Great Falls: VA Clinic (1400 29th St., Suite 1)

• Walk-in flu shots are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.

Kalispell: VA Clinic (31 Three Mile Drive, Suite 102)

• Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday in October from 8-10 a.m.

Miles City: VA Clinic (316 S Haynes Ave.)

• Oct. 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (North side of clinic)

• Walk-in flu shots are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Missoula: David J. Thatcher VA Clinic (3885 West Broadway St.)

• Oct. 13 Walk-In Flu Clinic: From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.