Utah developer proposes 288-unit apartment complex in north Helena

A Utah-based developer is proposing a 288-unit, three-story apartment complex dubbed "the Capital" to be built on North Sanders Street.

Thrive Development, headquartered in a Salt Lake City suburb, conducted a pre-application discussion with city staff Tuesday. The proposed site is a nearly 11-acre parcel south of Custer Avenue.

According to Thrive Development representative Russ Poulsen, the proposed design includes eight three-story apartment buildings around a "really nice clubhouse" with amenities to "support the residents staying there."

The area was recently rezoned as an R4 residential office district from a commercial and light manufacturing district by the Helena City Commission.

Poulsen said the design "should fit well within the zoning."

The units are proposed to tie into existing city water and sewer infrastructure.

The development would likely utilize an underground infiltration method of collecting storm water.

Designs call for three connections to existing city streets to provide access: Maple, Birch and Orange streets.

Helena's City Engineer Jamie Clark noted during the meeting the 288 dwelling units proposed will join almost 1,000 already submitted for review by the city.

"The Capital" would be owned by Summist Two LLC, listed with a Helena P.O. Box in the submitted pre-application information form.

The developer does not intend to apply for any variance request.

Per city code, to be considered for review, a developer must submit an application within 180 days of the pre-application meeting.