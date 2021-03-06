USS Montana moves toward completion, launched into James River

The submarine USS Montana -- the first Navy vessel to be named after the state since 1908 -- was launched Wednesday into the James River at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division in Virginia, company officials said.
The $2.6 billion Montana, also known as SSN 794, is about 92% complete and scheduled to be delivered to the U.S. Navy in late 2021, company officials said.
"This is a very exciting step,” said Bill Whitsitt, director of the state’s USS Montana Committee based in the Treasure State. He said there is now more work for the boat to join the fleet in 2022.
The 7,800-ton nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine, which had been in a floating dry dock since being transferred from a construction facility in October, was submerged and moved by tugboats to the shipyard’s submarine pier, for final outfitting, testing and crew certification, the company said.
“For our shipbuilders, launching Montana signifies five years of hard work, commitment and dedicated service,” Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction, said in a news release.
He said the company looks forward to doing its waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials and delivering the submarine to the Navy later this year.
Nearly 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from all 50 states, have participated in Montana’s construction since the work began in 2015, officials said.
Virginia-class submarines, which are nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines, will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired. The submarines incorporate dozens of new technologies that increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth and enhance their warfighting capabilities. These submarines can support multiple mission areas and can operate at more than 25 knots for months at a time.
They have 12 Tomahawk missile tubs and four torpedo tubes, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Capt. Michael Delaney, commanding officer of USS Montana, has visited the state several times with crew members. Three of the crew members are from Montana.
“Our exceptional young sailors want all Montanans to know that in their training and the fulfilling of their operational responsibilities, they are energized by the support they feel from Big Sky Country,” Delaney said. “The same will be true when they are eventually deployed aboard the USS Montana in defense of our nation.”
Three of its 133 sailors, who came from 33 states, reportedly call Montana home. The crew has chosen to be called the "Vigilantes of the Deep," an homage to Montana's past.
The insignia, the official emblem of the USS Montana, includes a Glacier National Park scene, a gold star within the submarine's hull number, SSN 794 and the state motto of Oro y Plata (gold and silver).
It includes two eagle feathers representing the values, culture, and courage of Native American warriors and their tribes, a grizzly bear and 3-7-77, a symbol associated with Montana’s early citizen vigilantes.
The committee is a nonprofit created by a group of Montana residents wanting to support the submarine and endorsed by the governor and Legislature in 2017. Whitsitt said the committee's work in the state will really ramp up to help get the ship prepared. The USS Montana will undergo sea trials this spring and summer.
"That will the next big benchmark," he said.
The USS Montana Committee is helping to build a relationship between the crew and Montanans for the boat’s 30-year service life and providing certain enhancements to the warship. The committee will be doing presentations around the state this year with a unique submarine-sized ship’s bell cast as a replica of the one aboard the first and only other USS Montana, an armored cruiser commissioned in 1908. The bell will be presented to the boat and its crew at the future USS Montana’s commissioning.
The ship was christened in September by Sally Jewell, the former Secretary of the Interior. That celebration started with an honor song offered by the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes, which represented the 12 tribes of Montana.
The first USS Montana, ACR-13, was an armored cruiser also built at Newport News Shipbuilding and commissioned in July 1908. She served in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, landed Marines during unrest in Haiti in 1914 and escorted convoys during World War I. She was decommissioned in 1921, Navy officials said in a news release.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.