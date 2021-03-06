USS Montana moves toward completion, launched into James River

The insignia, the official emblem of the USS Montana, includes a Glacier National Park scene, a gold star within the submarine's hull number, SSN 794 and the state motto of Oro y Plata (gold and silver).

It includes two eagle feathers representing the values, culture, and courage of Native American warriors and their tribes, a grizzly bear and 3-7-77, a symbol associated with Montana’s early citizen vigilantes.

The committee is a nonprofit created by a group of Montana residents wanting to support the submarine and endorsed by the governor and Legislature in 2017. Whitsitt said the committee's work in the state will really ramp up to help get the ship prepared. The USS Montana will undergo sea trials this spring and summer.

"That will the next big benchmark," he said.

The USS Montana Committee is helping to build a relationship between the crew and Montanans for the boat’s 30-year service life and providing certain enhancements to the warship. The committee will be doing presentations around the state this year with a unique submarine-sized ship’s bell cast as a replica of the one aboard the first and only other USS Montana, an armored cruiser commissioned in 1908. The bell will be presented to the boat and its crew at the future USS Montana’s commissioning.