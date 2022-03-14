USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

The 7,800-ton sub, also known as SSN 794, was turned over to the Navy on Friday by Huntington Ingalls Industries, America’s largest ship builder. The $2.6 billion Montana is the first Navy vessel to be named after the state since 1908.

The USS Montana Committee states that over the next several days it will provide information on how tickets for the commissioning ceremony may be requested. The website is https://ussmontanacommittee.us/

The committee posted that USS Montana Cmdr. Jon Quimby told them that the delivery and acceptance of SSN 794 by the Navy represent a major milestone toward commissioning of the submarine and its joining the fleet. He said the submarine is expected to move from the Newport News shipyard to the nearby Naval Station Norfolk soon and will be certified for unrestricted operation. He said she will have a short upkeep period and then undergo some Navy acceptance tests before her commissioning.

Montana, which successfully completed sea trials last month, is the 10th Virginia -class submarine to be delivered by HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and the 21st built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat.

Montana is the third of the 10-ship group of Virginia -class submarines known as Block IV that are focused on lower ownership cost. By making smaller-scale design changes, the Navy will increase the length of time between maintenance stops and increase the number of deployments.

They have 12 Tomahawk missile tubes and four torpedo tubes, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

“We continue to be proud of our partnership with the U.S. Navy in delivering the most advanced ships in the world to our warfighters,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.

Virginia-class submarines, which are nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines, will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired.

More than 10,000 shipbuilders from Newport News Shipbuilding and Electric Boat have participated in Montana’s construction since the work began in May 2015. The submarine was christened by the ship’s sponsor, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, during a ceremony in September 2020.

