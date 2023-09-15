A celebration honoring the USS Montana Committee for instilling the U.S. Navy’s newest submarine with a sense of the Treasure State’s place, history, and culture was held Sept. 14 at the Montana Capitol.

The Montana Historical Society board of trustees presented the committee with the Heritage Guardian Award, recognizing its significant contributions to the preservation and presentation of Montana.

“I look around the room and this is representative of the breadth and depth of Montana, seeing the good culture and heritage from our indigenous people to those in our military,” Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras told about 50 people who gathered for the ceremony. “I love seeing the next generation involved too.”

The committee, with diverse stakeholders from across the state, played an important role in imprinting the submarine’s shared spaces with iconic Montana imagery.

“The committee has played a critical role in ensuring Montana sailors get to know Montanans everywhere and get to know our state and its values,” said Bill Whitsett, committee chairman.

Common areas showcase the spirit of the Big Sky through the artwork of Charlie Russell, a panorama of Glacier National Park in the crew mess room and a ceremonial pipe made by Blackfeet artist Dwight Billedeaux.

The ship’s bell, installed on the boat at its commissioning, also displays Montana symbolism and connection with the Navy. The bronze bell incorporates gold and silver from the Philipsburg and Butte areas as well as gold and silver dolphin pins, worn by qualified sailors, melted into the bronze.

“I speak for the entire committee to say how honored and humbled we are to receive this award from the Montana Historical Society,” said Brian Lipscomb, vice chairman and tribal coordinator for the USS Montana Committee. “This creates a great opportunity to bring Montana to those who protect us.”

Indigenous outreach played an important role in building support and included USS Montana crew member visits to veteran recognition ceremonies on Indian reservations in Montana.

Thursday’s ceremony and featured extensive Indigenous recognition, including flag and honor songs by Indigenous singers and drummers.

The committee’s work continues, with a full-length documentary underway featuring the history of the USS Montana with a goal of preserving the ship’s significance in Montana’s history. In addition, the committee maintains an enduring bond through additional crew visits, veterans’ recognition ceremonies, and a planned college scholarship fund for crew members.

The USS Montana was commissioned June 25, 2022, during a ceremony at a shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, making it the first Navy ship named after the Treasure State in more than 100 years. The $2.6 billion Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine will add the next generation of stealth, surveillance and special warfare capabilities to the Navy fleet, officials said.