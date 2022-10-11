US Highway 287 project near East Helena ends for the season

The U.S. Highway 287 project east of East Helena has wrapped up for the season, transit officials said Tuesday, adding the Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. have substantially completed the roadway expansion between Diehl Ranch Drive and Spokane Creek Road.

Nearly four miles of U.S. Highway 287/U.S. Highway 12 have been expanded to include widened travel lanes and more passing lanes to provide travelers with more space for through traffic and improve safety for commuters making a left turn from the highway.

The project area also boasts 8-foot shoulders and improved right-turn access from Spokane Creek Road. The roadway has been completely reconstructed, including grading, resurfacing, pavement markings, and signage. In March, officials said the cost of the project was $10.5 million and would be paid for primarily through national highway funds.

Crews will return in 2023 to complete final chip seal operations and to paint permanent roadway stripes, officials said The roadway now carries 7,010 vehicles per day and that number is expected to reach over 11,000 by 2038.

“This area is growing rapidly, and additional travel space was necessary to enhance safety and accommodate increased use,” Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said in a news release.

For more information about the project, visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy287.

"This has been an important project, and we know residents and commuters will enjoy the extra room and smooth roads,” Russ Gaub of Riverside Contracting said. “We appreciate the patience and support of the community while construction has been underway.”