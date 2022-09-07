Ursus fire roars through Bob Marshall Wilderness in Spotted Bear Ranger District

Two fires northwest of Helena showed little growth Wednesday, and officials said a lightning-caused fire in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area reported Aug. 25 is now at more than 1,800 acres.

The Ursus fire is burning on the south side of Rapid Creek at the base of Ursus Hill, about 1.5 miles up the Rapid Creek drainage. The fire is on the Spotted Bear Ranger District, the U.S. Forest Service said on Facebook.

Officials said fire activity picked up significantly during the afternoon of Sept. 5. An Infrared Mapping flight reported it at 23 acres at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. By 6 p.m., the fire was estimated at 1,580 acres.

An Infrared Mapping flight estimated the fire at 1,824 acres at 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 6, the U.S. Forest Service said. It is spreading to the east; it has crossed the Continental Divide near Observation Pass and a few spots have been observed on Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Ursus fire has reached the 2012 Elbow Pass burn scar, which should act as a buffer to slow the spread, fire officials said.

The Spotted Bear Ranger District will implement a strategy to protect the Danaher and Basin Administrative Cabin sites, and to prevent the spread.

Personnel were placed into the area on Sept. 2 and were joined by two smokejumpers from Missoula on Sept. 6. They have begun structure protection operations by installing sprinklers and wrapping buildings at the Danaher Administrative Site.

Elsewhere, the Murray fire 12 miles southwest of Helmville remained at 53 acres, while the Arrastra fire a few miles northeast was listed at 10.5 acres.

The Murray fire, under the command of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, was reported 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials said firefighters worked with local landowners to improve access for crews and heavy equipment to the fire. Aviation resources worked with smokejumpers and a hotshot crew to establish control lines.

The Arrastra fire, on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, was reported 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is burning in dead and down timber north of Helmville by Trapper Mountain. Seven DNRC and U.S. Forest Service engines and two USFS hand crew modules are committed to the fire. No structures are threatened at this time but there are structures within 1 mile of the fire.

The cause of both fires has yet to be determined.