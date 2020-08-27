Upgraded Beattie St. Trailhead reopens in Helena

The upgraded Beattie Street Trailhead reopened to the public Thursday, Helena's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands said in a news release.
The trailhead has been closed since April for construction of a new parking area and street improvements, among other upgrades.
The Beattie Street Trailhead is the second most used trailhead in the city's open lands system, and the city commission approved a nearly $300,000 overhaul of it and the portion of Beattie Street leading to the trail as part of a fiscal year 2020 budget amendment back in March.
The amendment drew the ire of a vocal minority of residents in the area, who have raised concerns about everything from construction noise to the cost of the project. One couple whose house borders the new 20-stall parking lot held up the project in litigation for about a month.
The couple asserted in court documents that "vibrations, noise, smells and all else that comes with land construction a few feet from our family house is like torture," and that the work "feels like a constant earthquake or that we are in a war zone."
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley eventually ruled in favor of the city, stating "There is also little indication that the parking lot, when completed, will constitute a nuisance to Plaintiffs."
Supporters of the project have argued that it is a good deal and will do more to accommodate the growing number of people using the popular trailhead.
In an interview Thursday, City Engineer Ryan Leland said the project went smoothly. There were only a few minor change orders pertaining to a need for larger retaining walls along Beattie Street, but Leland said the project cost came in under the approximately $150,000 cushion built in to the budget to account for unforeseen problems.
"It feels very good to get this off the desk," Leland said. "I'd like to thank the residents. They have been very accommodating with the disruptions near their homes."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.