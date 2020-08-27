Upgraded Beattie St. Trailhead reopens in Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The upgraded Beattie Street Trailhead reopened to the public Thursday, Helena's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands said in a news release.

The trailhead has been closed since April for construction of a new parking area and street improvements, among other upgrades.

The Beattie Street Trailhead is the second most used trailhead in the city's open lands system, and the city commission approved a nearly $300,000 overhaul of it and the portion of Beattie Street leading to the trail as part of a fiscal year 2020 budget amendment back in March.

The amendment drew the ire of a vocal minority of residents in the area, who have raised concerns about everything from construction noise to the cost of the project. One couple whose house borders the new 20-stall parking lot held up the project in litigation for about a month.

The couple asserted in court documents that "vibrations, noise, smells and all else that comes with land construction a few feet from our family house is like torture," and that the work "feels like a constant earthquake or that we are in a war zone."

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley eventually ruled in favor of the city, stating "There is also little indication that the parking lot, when completed, will constitute a nuisance to Plaintiffs."