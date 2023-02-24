An 18-year-old Helena man was charged Friday with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide after being accused of shooting two juveniles at Ryan Fields.

Helena Police Department officers were dispatched to Ryan Fields near the Fairgrounds for a report of a shooting around 9:24 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses stated that an argument broke out over the phone about personal issues involving two women. Threats were being made, including threats of weapon use. The parties agreed to meet at Ryan Fields, according to court reports.

At the agreed-upon meeting location, Jonathon James Countryman was sitting in his vehicle when a group of people approached. One person tried to pull Countryman out of his vehicle while another was hitting the vehicle with a metal rod, according to court documents.

During the altercation, multiple gunshots were fired, striking two juveniles who suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The juveniles were transported by another person to the emergency room. Officers went to the emergency room and verified the two males were suffering gunshot wounds. Police said they found evidence such as shell casings at Ryan Fields, at Custer Avenue and Henderson Street, consistent with the information reported.

Witnesses stated they saw glass breaking during the shooting and said it came from where Countryman was seated in the vehicle. Countryman left the scene, but was located hours later in the area of the incident and detained, said officials.

Countryman told authorities that he “heard” a gunshot and found his vehicle window was broken. Later, he stated that another suspect had actually shot the two juveniles but that he didn’t know the last name of the other suspect in the vehicle. When confronted with a potential last name, Countryman admitted to knowing the last name.

He told officials that the other suspect retrieved the gun from their residence after learning that a fight may take place at the field. Countryman stated that the plan was for the other suspect to hide in the backseat and if things went bad, to start shooting, court documents stated.

Authorities said Countryman lied several times during the interview. They said Countryman he admitted to owning a firearm that fires similar caliber, said officials. Police said from their initial investigation they believe this to be an isolated incident. Countryman was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Thursday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.