The Helena City Commission unanimously approved the 172-unit Westside Woods subdivision proposed for the city's west side during its meeting that stretched late into Monday night.

Following more than two hours of public comment, during which more than 35 people spoke in opposition to the proposed development, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve annexation of the 58 acres below Mount Helena into the city, and in a separate 5-0 vote, approved the subdivision.

Both included amendments from City Commissioner Emily Dean that conditioned the approval upon further consideration of a western egress to increase access.

As part of the resolution annexing the land, Dean amended one of city staff's recommended conditions for approval to require the applicants traffic impact studies with each phase of development to consider the need for a western egress. As the development grows, city staff, including Helena Fire and Police department representatives, can review the need for additional access points.

The subdivision is planned for four phases with city review required before the start of each subsequent phase. Westside Woods developer Sussex Construction anticipates the first phase of the project to be completed by January and will include 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open-space lots.

City staff, including Helena Fire Department Chief Jon Campbell, said a western egress is not needed and that the proposed subdivision poses no issues with regard to city fire code.

Helena Community Development Director Chris Brink said his "staff has heard the perceived need for additional access; we hear it loud and clear," but that they "have not seen the need."

The lack of a western access point to the subdivision has been a sticking point with opponents who assert one is needed in the event of an evacuation.

As part of its application, Sussex requested exceptions to city code for five dead-end streets and three blocks that exceed the city maximum of 600 feet.

The exceptions, which differ from a variance request, were also approved.

Opposition group Save Helena Westside president Sarah Perry said U.S Forest Service fire models detail a likely chance that a large swath of the city's west side would need to evacuate in under an hour should a wildfire threaten from the west under typical fire season conditions.

"Approving the dead-end exceptions for this subdivision is approving the potential for over 100 housing units down two separate dead-end streets," Perry said during public comment. "That would set a very dangerous precedent for future development in Helena."

State law requires subdivisions to posses at least two access points. Westside Woods has four, though all empty onto Hauser Boulevard and Park Drive.

Ron Bartsch, who co-founded Sussex Construction with Bekka Cantrell, said he sees Dean's amendment as a solid compromise. Bartsch has long said a western egress is an impossibility due to topography.

Opponents also asserted the estimated 1,407 new vehicle trips per day generated by the subdivision at full build-out by 2030 will exit the area via Granite Avenue to U.S. Highway 12 and exacerbate an already bad traffic situation around Kessler Elementary School.

As such, the developer has agreed as part of the commission's conditional approval to upgrade city streets adjacent to the subdivision to minor and major collector road standards.

In phase one, a portion of Hauser Boulevard from Overlook Estates to the north to the intersection with Granite Avenue will be paved and sidewalks, curbs, gutters and boulevards will be installed.

A small roundabout will be installed at that intersection as well.

In phase three, anticipated for completion by 2026, will include an upgrade to the portion of Park Drive adjacent to the subdivision with pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and boulevards. The small section of Park Drive to the north of Hauser Boulevard, a dead-end street, will be paved only.

The commission's conditions also stipulate Sussex install traffic mitigating features around the elementary school, including sidewalk bulb outs (also known as curb extensions), a pedestrian crossing with a flashing light and an electronic speed limit sign.

Furthermore, Sussex will need to connect to the city's water and wastewater lines for service to the subdivision, and as part of the approval, the developer will need to replace the more than 120-year-old pipe if it is damaged or its capacity is exceeded.

City staff estimates about 75 sewer mains in the system will exceed 50% of their capacity post development, and Sussex will be required to upgrade the sewer pipes should they exceed 75% capacity.

In total, the commission approved the annexation and preliminary plat with 21 conditions.

Perry said in an interview Tuesday that the "overwhelming sentiment among members of our (Save Helena Westside) group is that the very people elected to represent them weren't even listening."

She said the group's request to move traffic-mitigating installations around Kessler Elementary School up to the front end of the development "seemed like a very small way for the commission to show they were listening." That request was not considered by the city commission during Monday's meeting.

"Our kids will not even be at Kessler by the time those improvements are made," she said.

Bartsch said his development is being held to a higher standard, but Sussex is fine with those higher standards.

"Bek (Bekka Cantrell) and I made the decision from the beginning that developing this project in the city is the right thing to do," Bartsch said in an interview Tuesday. "And that commitment on our part comes at an extremely high cost. ... That should show you how invested we are in this community."

Sussex has also dedicated more than 13 acres of the parcel as open space to the city for incorporation into its Mount Helena City Park trail system.

Bartsch said it is a point of pride for him and Cantrell. They see it as part of a lasting legacy and an overt demonstration that they are not simply out to maximize profits.

"It's important to us to be respectful with this development, and hopefully, we will have created something even our opponents will come to appreciate in time."

He said Sussex provided notice to the city Tuesday it intends to begin phase one. The city commission approved the preliminary plat Monday, and will consider approval of the final plat following a forthcoming review of design specifications, conditions such as the build out of adjacent streets are met, and connections to city services are made.

Bartsch said Sussex has a list of interested buyers for the Westside Woods homes, but that sales will not begin until they "get the infrastructure in the ground and final plat approved."