UPDATED: A list of coronavirus cancellations in the Helena area

Boy Scouts of America Troop 214 has canceled the annual Merit Badge University event at Carroll College in March 20-21. About 500 Scouts and leaders across the state were set to attend.

Beginning today, Monday, March 16th, the Townsend Senior Center Dinner Club will be offering meals-on-wheels only for those who cannot cook for themselves. Please call 266-3995 before 10 AM to have meals delivered at your home. In addition, there will be no public activities in the building for at least the next two weeks.