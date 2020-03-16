UPDATED: A list of coronavirus cancellations in the Helena area

The following Helena-area events have been canceled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
- AARP Driver Safety Classes have been cancelled until May 1.
- The Montana Book Company has cancelled all events and book clubs through March.
- The Helena Civic Center is closed until further notice because of concerns about coronavirus. "The health of our citizens is our top priority," Kristi Ponozzo, Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director, said in an email Saturday. Those who previously scheduled events at the civic center will be allowed to reschedule or cancel without penalty, Ponozzo said.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 214 has canceled the annual Merit Badge University event at Carroll College in March 20-21. About 500 Scouts and leaders across the state were set to attend.
Beginning today, Monday, March 16th, the Townsend Senior Center Dinner Club will be offering meals-on-wheels only for those who cannot cook for themselves. Please call 266-3995 before 10 AM to have meals delivered at your home. In addition, there will be no public activities in the building for at least the next two weeks.
- Helena Food Share has cancelled all group events not associated with essential services. The East Helena and Lewis street pantries will remain open. The food share reminds people that there is no income requirement to receive food for the pantries.
- Blackfoot River Brewing has cancelled all of its community Monday pint nights through the end of March.
- The Myrna Loy Center decided to postpone Saturday's Night Out gala at the Helena Civic Center. According to a Friday Facebook post, "Out of concern for our beloved community, we have decided to postpone Myrna's Night Out to a date later this year. We want Myrna’s Night Out to be the most fun party of the year, without excluding anyone. And we knew that’s not what it would be tomorrow night. If you’ll stick with us, we will make it happen at a better time!"
Grandstreet Theatre is rescheduling its fundraising gala from Saturday, March 21, to Saturday, May 23. The event is the launch party for the 45th season.
- The Lewis and Clark Humane Society announced Friday it will postpone the annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser dinner until further notice. A Friday Facebook post said, "We believe it is the right decision to make for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and wonderful donors and attendees. We know that Spay-ghetti is a favorite event of our supporters and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are incredibly disappointed, but we know we are making the right call to ensure everyone's health and safety." If you purchased tickets, they will be transferred and honored at the rescheduled event. The date of that even has yet to be determined. If you’d like a refund, contact LCHS. For more information, visit lchsmontana.org or contact the shelter at 406-442-1660.
- Helena Public Schools has canceled all school-sponsored out-of-state travel and public indoor gatherings for the months of March and April. Events scheduled for May and June are still pending.
- The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for noon on Saturday has been canceled as of Friday, said Mike O’Connor, past national director of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Thomas Francis Meagher Division. The Hibernians have also elected to canceled the annual ceremony on March 17 at the Capitol rotunda, he said.
- Lewis and Clark Library announced Friday its plan to cancel and postpone the following public events:
- The Library Rest Stop for Pokemon Go Community Day
- Storytelling and Public Lands
- ACT Practice Sessions
- Craft Day at Touchmark
- Spanish Conversation Group
- All Book Discussion Groups
- Story Time, Books & Babies, and Toddler Tales
- Game Night
- Safe Sitter Class
- Simon Winchester (Postponed)
- The Montana Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the Saturday Made in Montana trade show, which is traditionally open to the public and routinely attracts thousands of visitors, will be closed to the public.
- The Montana Historical Society is temporarily canceling all public programs, and the Original Governor's Mansion in Helena is closed until further notice. While the museum itself is still open during its normal hours, outside groups that use MHS facilities are being asked to reschedule.
- Last Dance Gulch is "canceling all upcoming classes and events through April 2020."
