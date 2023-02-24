An 18-year-old Helena man and an 18-year-old Clancy man were each charged Friday with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide after being accused of shooting two juveniles at Ryan Fields, police said.

Helena police said Jonathon James Countryman of Helena and Julien McKnight of Clancy brought a firearm to meet with two juveniles they had a dispute with at Ryan Fields. The juveniles were 15 and 17.

They said McKnight shot several rounds from inside the vehicle, striking the two juveniles.

Police said Countryman was arrested early Friday and charged with two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

McKnight was located early Friday afternoon and interviewed about the incident. He was arrested for two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and two counts of tampering with evidence, police said. Both were booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Police were dispatched to Ryan Fields near the Fairgrounds for a report of a shooting around 9:24 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses stated that an argument broke out over the phone about personal issues involving two women. Threats were being made, including threats of weapon use. The parties agreed to meet at Ryan Fields, according to court reports.

At the agreed-upon meeting location, Countryman was sitting in his vehicle when a group approached. One person tried to pull Countryman out of his vehicle while another was hitting the vehicle with a metal rod, according to court documents.

During the altercation, multiple gunshots were fired, striking two juveniles who suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The juveniles were transported by another person to the emergency room. Officers went to the emergency room and verified they had gunshot wounds. Police said they found evidence such as shell casings at Ryan Fields, at Custer Avenue and Henderson Street, consistent with the information reported.

Witnesses stated they saw glass breaking from the vehicle during the shooting.

Countryman told authorities that he “heard” a gunshot and found his vehicle window was broken. Later, he stated that another suspect had actually shot the two juveniles but that he didn’t know the last name of the other suspect in the vehicle. When confronted with a potential last name, Countryman admitted to knowing the last name.

He told officials that the other suspect retrieved the gun from their residence after learning that a fight may take place at the field. Countryman stated that the plan was for the other suspect to hide in the backseat and if things went bad, to start shooting, court documents stated.

Authorities said Countryman admitted to owning a firearm that fires similar caliber, said officials. Police said from their initial investigation they believe this to be an isolated incident.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.