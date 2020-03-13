Update: Woman missing from Helena found safe
Update: Woman missing from Helena found safe

Update

The missing and endangered person advisory for Rebecca Rodriguez has been canceled.

She has been located and is safe. 

A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 75-year-old woman last seen Wednesday in Helena.

The woman, Rebecca Rodriguez, is described as a 5-foot-1, 132-pound white woman with gray eyes and brown hair. She might be wearing white pants, a dark coat and a dark fuzzy hat, and carrying a dark tote with bright purple and pink holders.

"Rebecca requires medication, has severe paranoia and may not be able to care for herself," the advisory says. "If seen, please do not approach her and contact law enforcement. She has a history of becoming violent when provoked."

Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.

