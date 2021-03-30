Update to be given on USS Montana submarine

Capt. Michael Delaney, commanding officer of the future USS Montana, a 7,800-ton Virginia-Class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, will update the governor, legislators and other state officials Wednesday on the status of the warship and crew.

Launched in March, the $2.6 billion USS Montana, also known as SSN 794, is being completed pier-side at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. Sea trials are expected over the summer with commissioning into the fleet in early 2022.

The update is 5 p.m. in the Old Montana Supreme Court Chamber in room 303 of the state Capitol. Also in attendance will be Bill Whitsitt, chair of the USS Montana Committee. The committee is a nonprofit group helping to build a relationship between the crew and Montanans for the boat’s 30-year service life and providing certain enhancements to the warship.

Officials will also ring the submarine’s bell, a smaller replica of the bell aboard the first and only other USS Montana (Armored Cruiser No. 13), commissioned in 1908. This will mark the beginning of a nearly yearlong series of presentations with the bell in all parts of Montana.