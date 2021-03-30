Update to be given on USS Montana submarine

Capt. Michael Delaney, commanding officer of the future USS Montana, a 7,800-ton Virginia-Class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, will update the governor, legislators and other state officials Wednesday on the status of the warship and crew.
Launched in March, the $2.6 billion USS Montana, also known as SSN 794, is being completed pier-side at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. Sea trials are expected over the summer with commissioning into the fleet in early 2022.
The update is 5 p.m. in the Old Montana Supreme Court Chamber in room 303 of the state Capitol. Also in attendance will be Bill Whitsitt, chair of the USS Montana Committee. The committee is a nonprofit group helping to build a relationship between the crew and Montanans for the boat’s 30-year service life and providing certain enhancements to the warship.
Officials will also ring the submarine’s bell, a smaller replica of the bell aboard the first and only other USS Montana (Armored Cruiser No. 13), commissioned in 1908. This will mark the beginning of a nearly yearlong series of presentations with the bell in all parts of Montana.
Hosted by the Montana State Legislature, the public may attend, subject to gallery space limitations. The event may be found and streamed from the Legislature’s “Watch and Listen” page at https://www.leg.mt.gov/audio-video/. The direct streaming link is http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00309/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210401/-1/42931.
Virginia-class submarines, which are nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines, will replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired. The submarines incorporate dozens of new technologies that increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth and enhance their warfighting capabilities. These submarines can support multiple mission areas and can operate at more than 25 knots for months at a time.