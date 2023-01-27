UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Jefferson County

UPDATE FROM 2:52 A.M.: A suspect described as a "very dangerous individual" is now in custody in Jefferson County, according to an overnight Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The post from just before 3 a.m. Friday said that there is no longer an active threat to the community. Previously people in the Comet area were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors.

Further information was not immediately available.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night their deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol are trying locate a man who they described as “a very dangerous individual.”

The person left on foot south from the Comet area, officials posted on Facebook in a public safety alert for Basin and Boulder. The Montana Highway Patrol says that the fugitive is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and has warrants for kidnapping and strangulation. He was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and black jeans. The name was not part of the social media post.

“Numerous agencies are working hard to bring this situation to a close and provide better information,” authorities posted at 9:25 p.m. “The individual is considered armed and dangerous.”

A “Shelter in Place” is advised in the area of High Ore Road east to Depot Hill Road, and down to Interstate 15.

Shelter in place generally means finding a safe location indoors and staying there until you are given an “all clear” or told to evacuate.

People were advised to lock their doors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. “Do not pick anyone up in that area,” the Facebook post warns.

People were asked not to call 911 or the administrative lines for information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.