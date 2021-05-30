Update: Sheriff's office says missing woman found

Independent Record
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on Monday canceled a Missing and Endangered Person advisory for Star Streets, 64, saying she has been found.
"Star was located and is safe," sheriff's officials said about 3 p.m., thanking the public for its assistance.
She was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, in her van. Sheriff's officials said Sunday that Streets suffers from dementia and gets easily confused.
