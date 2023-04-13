Editor's note: Helena police canceled the missing person advisory at 10:38 a.m. They said Steven-Bear Twoteeth has been located and is safe.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Steven-Bear Twoteeth, who authorities said recently posted suicidal thoughts on social media.

Twoteeth is a 30-year-old trans man, 5-foot 5-inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is homeless and may be living in a vehicle, but the description of the vehicle is unknown. If you have any information, contact Helena police at 406-442-3233 or call 911.