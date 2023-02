Editor's note: Police said the teen was found safe 9 p.m. Friday and is at home.

The Helena Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teen.

Kory James Mix is 17, 5 foot 10, 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing cargo pants.

Mix is not missing under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

If you have information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.