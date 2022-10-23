Update: Missing person has been found safe, Helena police say

Editor's note: Helena police said Monday morning that Kathryn June Ulrich was found safe and thanked the public for their help.

Helena police on Sunday asked the public to help them find Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, who left a group home on Oct. 22.

Ulrich has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch-style boots, a white or cream beanie hat and carrying a brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo of “June” and a burn scar on her left wrist.

She has a tattoo of vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman’s face on her thigh, and pierced ears.

If you have any information about Ulrich, call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.