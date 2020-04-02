UPDATE: Man missing from Montana City found safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The missing and endangered person advisory for Michael Dean Brown has been canceled.

He has been found and is safe, officials said.

A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for a 70-year-old man last seen Thursday morning in Montana City.

Officials say Michael Dean Brown went on a walk around 10 a.m. in the area of Ruby Mountain Road off McClellan Creek Road and has not been seen since then. He has some health issues and has shown signs of forgetfulness, officials said.

Brown is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, jeans, a sandy colored Carhartt jacket, glasses, and a baseball cap with Jefferson County Road Department branding.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff at 406-225-4075 or dial 911.

