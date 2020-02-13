UPDATE: Helena High students back in class after evacuation

Helena High School students have returned to class after a brief evacuation Thursday morning.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The students were evacuated to a nearby field for a short time after someone called 911 to report the smell of gas in one of the offices.
Firefighters searched the building, and the school district's Superintendent Tyler Ream said the school received the "all-clear" at 11:45 a.m.
This happened several times last spring at several other Helena schools, which were also evacuated at the time.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.