UPDATE: Fire engulfs East Helena apartment building

A fire at an East Helena apartment building destroyed the four-unit complex Thursday and damaged the fourplex next door, fire officials said.

Firefighters received a call about 8:40 p.m., said Joe Maness, assistant chief of the East Helena Volunteer Fire Department, and had the fire knocked down by about 9 p.m.

The building was at East Riggs Street and Kalispell Avenue.

Maness said all the occupants had gotten out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. Maness said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

He estimated that eight people were displaced by the fire. He said the four units of one building were completely destroyed and a nearby fourplex was damaged. Heat from the blaze had melted the front of the damaged building.

Sadie Miller said she lives next door.

“I noticed my apartment was getting really hot,” she said via social media, adding she became aware of the blaze when she saw police, looked out her window and saw the fire.

“I was outside before any fire trucks showed up,” Miller said.

She said everyone safely got outside of the burning complex.

“Windows from the building next to it were busting and the building was melting,” Miller said. “Propane tanks outside connected to barbecue grills were exploding and it was very loud.”

She said the smell was horrendous and continued to smell bad Friday morning.

“It was absolutely tragic to see it happen so close to us,” Miller said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking.”

She said her family began moving their vehicles and getting the children ready to evacuate “because the heat and wind was so bad we were sure our building was next.”

"The firefighters and police responded very quickly and did an absolute amazing job getting the fire out," Miller said.

Passersby reported seeing flames shooting from the roof of the building in the 800 block of East Riggs Street. One person said the fire was by East Valley Middle School.

Maness said there were several other area fire departments that assisted. They included East Valley, Eastgate, Montana City, Montana VA and Tri-Lakes.

People were at the scene Friday morning, assessing the damage.

Pat Songer was taking his dog Chloe for a walk about noon. He said he had been at the scene the night before.

"I don't know what the heck happened," he said, adding that his niece, a professional photographer, lives in one of the units and lost her photo equipment.

Songer said embers were blowing about and he and others alerted neighbors that their homes may be in danger if those embers found a place to land. He said some people got hoses out.

"I was glad I have a metal roof," he said.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 49 Angry 2