Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said Monday the encampment of about 30 unsheltered people south of Helena was relocated from private property onto U.S. Forest Service land.

"They moved the required amount. They picked up and moved about 200 yards," Dutton said in an interview Monday.

He said the group, including its leader, a man named Rad, were respectful and relocated without incident. Because they vacated the property within the sheriff's time frame, he said no citations were issued.

Prior to the relocation, a portion of the camp was determined to be on private property and Dutton approached them last week and gave them three days to move.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Chiara Cipriano said the Forest Service is aware of the situation. The group of unsheltered people now has 16 days from Saturday before having to vacate Forest Service land.

Dutton said in a previous interview his office received calls from people concerned about wildfire starts in the camp.

Dutton said he intends to work with USFS and that the strategy remains "engage early, engage often."

"They were nice about it," he said. "I believe dealing with them respectfully paid off."

People living in the camp range in age from the young to elderly. Two dogs and a cat also live in the camp. One of the dogs recently gave birth to 11 pups.

The people say they are Montanans. They are military veterans, Native Americans and recovering addicts.

The group boasts four sizeable solar panels connected to an inverter and car battery, which are used to charge a couple of cellphones and a laptop computer.

About 10 tents of varying sizes donated to the camp were pitched within the gulch. One of the larger tents sat in the middle of the camp, as a communal kitchen tent, where food and water were kept.

Twenty-eight people were living in the camp as of Wednesday, most of whom said they have been "86'd" from God's Love, Helena's only shelter, for one reason or another.

God's Love Co-director David Miller previously told the Independent Record many of the people in the camp are no longer allowed to stay at the local shelter. He said it is the shelter's policy not to turn anyone away during the winter months, and the group will be allowed back into the shelter at that time should they choose to return.

"There are good people here. I know why they're afraid to have a homeless encampment because of what's going on in the news. You see San Francisco, Portland and Seattle," Rad said last week. "C'mon, this is Montana. We're a bunch of God-fearing Christians here. It doesn't have to look like that here."