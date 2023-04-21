Unpaid fines, fees and restitution ordered by Helena's Municipal Court have piled up in excess of $3 million, straining city services, local taxpayers and victims attempting to put their lives back together, a city court official said.

The Montana Legislature curtailed municipal courts' ability to collect in 2019 with a law prohibiting the suspension of driver's licenses for nonpayment.

Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson said while she agrees with the Legislature's decision, "over all, the court doesn't have a lot of teeth."

The issue surfaced during a recent city commission meeting.

The court is not intended to be a revenue generator, but the fines and fees collected are used to support the departments to which they are attached, Helena's Finance Director Sheila Danielson said in an email Thursday. For example, fines collected as a result of animal control citations help fund animal control operations.

Some fines and fees fund court operations as well.

"Regardless of whether we collect outstanding fines, the City still funds these programs/services with general taxpayer dollars as they are general government services," Danielson said.

She and the rest of city staff are at the outset of compiling the fiscal year 2024 budget, and Danielson said the city's general fund operating and maintenance costs increased 12.4% over the previous fiscal year, due in large part to sharp increases in health insurance premiums and a proposed citywide 4% cost of living adjustment.

As a result, general fund departments such as the municipal court have been asked to cut 6% from their operating budgets.

During a April 19 budget work session, Municipal Court Manager Nikki Johnson said those cuts were made to the court's training budget.

"Being such a small budget, we had to figure out which line items we could absolutely do without. We can't do without postage and licenses and things, so that (training allowances) is where it came from," Johnson said.

Danielson emphasized the finance department "budget forecasted current year expenditures based on forecasted current year resources, and we strive to present a balanced budget to the Commission for their consideration."

Still, the judge's concern is with the victims.

"The concern from this court is the unpaid restitution," Peterson said.

Restitution is ordered by a court to compensate the victim of a crime and is paid for by the guilty party. While the city of Helena could be owed restitution for something like damaged city property, it is typically awarded to individual victims.

Of the total $3,035,368 owed to the court, more than $615,000 is restitution.

Peterson pointed to a state fund that district courts can draw from to pay victims restitution, but municipal courts do not have access to the fund.

A warrant of arrest can be issued for not paying fines and an unpaid debt with the court can be forwarded to the Montana Department of Revenue, but Peterson said neither are great options as they often perpetuate the cycles of crime and poverty.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center does not currently accept people with an aggregate amount of warrants less than $2,500, unless the person has other charges or an out of county warrant from a county or city that will extradite, according to Helena Police Assistant Chief Corey Bailey.

"If the officers come across an individual who has a warrant but does not meet those requirements, they will advise them of the warrant and to contact the court," Bailey said in an email.

Peterson holds "open court" Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which she encourages those with an unpaid debt to come check in with the court.

"I will work within a person's means," she said. "I will take payments as little as $5; I just want to see some consistency."

She is also allowed by law to credit people for time served or treatment sought, $75 a day in the case of the former.

"I'm trying to be creative in the system I have," Peterson said. "We want to reward people for getting the help they need. ... If they're getting the services they need, that's a benefit."

Bob Wood served as Helena Municipal Court Judge from 2007 until his retirement in 2019. Peterson noted Wood accepted donations of food in lieu of payment.

Peterson has yet to implement that strategy, but said she and her staff "try our best. We make phone calls. We send out letters."

"I wish there were more options for the court, especially with restitution," she said. "There just aren't a lot of options to get money from people who don't have much."