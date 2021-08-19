United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area celebrates 80 years

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area on Wednesday celebrated 80 years in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties.

The event was at the Copper Furrow Tap Room. United Way works with 35 partner agencies and works to help interaction between the agencies so that efforts aren’t being duplicated, and critical needs aren’t going overlooked.

And the work and donations for the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area is tailored to the needs of residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties, not some one-size-fits-all programs developed in Washington or New York.

By giving to United Way, people are helping Good Samaritan keep a family from being evicted, and Helena Food Share to ensure they don’t go hungry.

This includes helping Family Promise to house homeless families while Habitat for Humanity ensures that affordable housing is built for them. Or it helps Florence Crittenton, the Friendship Center, the YWCA and Youth Homes to provide help and support to domestic abuse victims, drug addicts and pregnant teens.

Those who donate also help organizations like the Lewis & Clark Literacy Council and the Career Training Institute to aid people in need gain skills. And you’re helping organizations like the YMCA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to teach the next generation how to be all they can be.

