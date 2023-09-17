The United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area held two family friendly events for the greater Helena community on Sunday at Centennial Park.

The day started off with a free pancake breakfast at the park. Staff provided an overview of United Way’s community impact work, sharing projects and upcoming goals.

At 1 p.m., the organization held a “1K for United Way” fun run. There were divisions for all. Prizes were awarded, including for best costume.

The United Way on its website states its goals are to bring resources, organizations and people together to improve financial stability, housing and access to community resources to all.

It provides funding and technical support for 36 local non-profit health and human service agencies. It also focuses on education, health prosperity, and independence.

The United Way, 75 E. Lyndale Ave., recruits people and organizations from across the community who bring passion, expertise and the resources to help others.

For more information on the United Way, go to https://bit.ly/3ZBvRux or call 406-442-4360.