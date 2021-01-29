United Way conducts annual homeless census in Helena area

Underneath a bitter cold, outdoor stairwell in downtown Helena, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area volunteers met with two homeless men Thursday night, their voices barely audible over the biting wind and clanging Cathedral of Saint Helena bells.
The volunteers spent the evening scouring downtown parking garages, city parks and trailheads in an effort to generate a rough estimate of the total population of people without a home living in the county.
It is an annual census of sorts known as the Point in Time Survey, which is used to determine the amount of funding for homeless services distributed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The area United Way has administered the survey for about 20 years.
The two men living under the shadow of the cathedral's opulent spires, Steve, 43, and Andy, 52, were given grocery store and coffee shop gift cards for their participation in the survey.
Steve said he, like many homeless individuals in the area, is struggling to cope with a mental disorder, making it difficult to keep a steady job and care for himself.
Steve and Andy look out for each other.
"These meds have side effects I can't afford to deal with," Steve said. "They knock me smooth out for a day or more, and I can't protect myself."
Steve said he has been an alcoholic since his teenage years and resorts to self-medicating with alcohol to help him sleep at night without completely loosing his senses.
Andy said he has been homeless on and off for most of his life. He said he had a good run of about 10 years of steady employment until his boss sold off the business, he lost his job and wound up on the streets of Helena.
A second component to the Point in Time Survey includes a count of sheltered homeless individuals in the area. Local Collaboration Coordinator for United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Jeff Buscher said they have a list of 21 shelters in the area that are all self-reporting this year via an online form due to concerns over COVID-19.
However, that list of "shelters" includes places such as the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, St. Peter's Health and sober living facilities.
There is one primary homeless shelter in the greater Helena area: God's Love. And the shelter has had to reduce its already insufficient number of beds from 31 to 25 because of virus-related restrictions, only six of which are reserved for women.
As such, there is a nearly 90-day waiting period to secure a bed in the facility.
Other facilities that temporarily house those without houses can require a mental health evaluation, which can takes months to get. And the health pandemic has made securing such services even more difficult.
"Anything medical, you can forget about it," Andy said. "This COVID thing has shut so much down."
One of the volunteers that night was Ryan Lehman. Lehman has worked as the lone member of Good Samaritan's street outreach team for the past four months and has been helping as best as he can with the limited resources at his disposal a little more than 50 homeless people in the area.
"I know these guys," he said of Andy and Steve as the group of volunteers walked across the dimly lit parking lot.
He brought two small tents to them earlier in the week.
Lehman said the community's resources were stretched thin even prior to COVID-19, but that the onset of the pandemic has only exacerbated the problems.
"There needs to be an alternative," he said.
With few services available and legitimate obstacles often preventing the utilization of such services, Andy said it is easy to feel overlooked.
"People should know that we're out here," he said. "We're not all drug addicts. Just because you see a guy holding a sign, it's not all the time the money's going to drugs."
Andy said the money he gets panhandling he spends on laundering his clothes, a hot meal, a phone card or a hotel room if he's lucky.
"It's nice to feel like you're a human being because you can tip a waitress five bucks when the service is good," Steve said.
Chandler Rowling, one of about 20 United Way volunteers helping to conduct the survey, is the housing navigator for Good Samaritan Ministries. Rowling said her current case load is about 170 people in immediate need of housing.
"It is quite a case load," she said. "And many of these people are perfectly employed. They're our downtown cooks and construction workers."
Rowling said that while county resources may be limited, the Point in Time Survey is critical to bolstering those resources.
"The results determine the amount of federal funding we receive from HUD, and that's huge," she said.
Annual Continuum of Care funding for homeless services is distributed based on the survey numbers, according to United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Executive Director Emily McVey. That funding is distributed via the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition.
"I believe everyone deserves to be counted," Rowling said.
The volunteers worked through the night until about 6 a.m. Friday. Buscher said he expects to have the full results sometime next week.