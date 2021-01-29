United Way conducts annual homeless census in Helena area

Steve said he has been an alcoholic since his teenage years and resorts to self-medicating with alcohol to help him sleep at night without completely loosing his senses.

Andy said he has been homeless on and off for most of his life. He said he had a good run of about 10 years of steady employment until his boss sold off the business, he lost his job and wound up on the streets of Helena.

A second component to the Point in Time Survey includes a count of sheltered homeless individuals in the area. Local Collaboration Coordinator for United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Jeff Buscher said they have a list of 21 shelters in the area that are all self-reporting this year via an online form due to concerns over COVID-19.

However, that list of "shelters" includes places such as the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, St. Peter's Health and sober living facilities.

There is one primary homeless shelter in the greater Helena area: God's Love. And the shelter has had to reduce its already insufficient number of beds from 31 to 25 because of virus-related restrictions, only six of which are reserved for women.

As such, there is a nearly 90-day waiting period to secure a bed in the facility.