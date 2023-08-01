Adding a second United Airlines flight to Denver has brought about an increase of 110% in outbound passengers at Helena Regional Airport since it started in June, an airport official said.

“They did very well,” said Director Jeff Wadekamper about the return of United’s afternoon flight to Denver.

He said 2,676 United Airlines passengers took the outbound flights in June, with the aircraft flying at a 70% load factor. He said it was a 110% increase in passengers from June 2022, when there was one United flight to the Mile High City.

During that month there were 1,273 passengers to Denver.

Wadekamper said it was also a 15% increase in passengers from June 2019, when United last had two flights a day out of Helena prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a good success and we are happy it’s doing well,” Wadekamper said.

He said United started the second flight offering a 76-seat aircraft and then moved down to 50-seat plane.

Wadekamper said it was not because of a lack of a passenger load, but was a matter of aircraft availability.

He said the morning flight departs about 7 a.m. and the afternoon flight arrives about 1:20 p.m. and goes out at 2 p.m. He said it arrives at 9:45 p.m.

The airport now has five daily arriving flights and five departing flights: two with United to and from Denver; two with Delta to and from Salt Lake City and one with Alaska Airlines to and from Seattle.

He said overall the airport had about a 17.5% increase in outbound passengers from June 2022.

United Airlines began serving the Helena/Denver route in 2008. The service was operated as two flights (50-seat jet) per day initially, then cut to one 50-seat jet daily until 2018 when it was expanded to two flights/day (also 50-seat jets), Helena airport officials said in a previous email.

The service was cut to one daily flight following the COVID-19 pandemic and has been operated with a single 50-seat jet each day since, officials said.

The Denver airport is a large hub with hundreds of daily connections to a wide selection of domestic and international destinations. Having a second daily flight will provide greater connectivity and access for travelers, Helena airport officials said.

Wadekamper said he has heard from Helena-area residents that they like having another choice for flights.

He said people have appreciated getting more options and it has helped with connections departing and flying into Helena.

“It’s always good news when you add seats to a market,” Wadekamper said.

Russell Carlton, corporate communications manager for United, said they do not provide insights into specific route performances or metrics about demand.

However, he said, "We are pleased to be able to offer more connection for customers between Denver and Montana this summer."

The airport offers a tab on its website that outlines efforts by the airport and the Helena Air Service Alliance and how the community can help the airport be competitive with other airports/cities seeking the same flights.