'Unit Souzou: A Constant State of Otherness' makes world premiere at The Myrna Loy

When the Japanese taiko drums speak, they evoke a visceral response.

And then there are the swift, graceful blurs of athletic dancers almost flying through the air and across the stage.

This is just a glimpse of what one could see and perhaps feel at the world premiere of “Unit Souzou: A Constant State of Otherness” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at The Myrna Loy.

Unit Souzou’s unique performance work was partially created at The Myrna Loy during workshops in fall 2019 and was to premiere here in May 2020, but COVID-19 interrupted it.

The pandemic also unleashed an atmosphere of hostility that can very much cause “A Constant State of Otherness.”

Certain political leaders pointed fingers.

Recriminations and attacks began to be aimed in numerous directions, including at Asians.

For Unit Souzou co-director Michelle Fujii, it has been a troubling time. Fujii is a fourth-generation American, but she is often asked where she’s from.

Some people don’t want to accept her answer – San Jose, California. They demand, “where are you really from.”

In 2016, they were performing at The Myrna Loy and doing workshops. “It was a time of a lot of changes here in the United States, she said. She began to hear on news reports and interactions some rhetoric she hadn’t heard in years.

“It was about immigration. It was about otherness – about creating divisiveness and creating enemies.

“There were things I remembered as a child: Go home! You don’t belong here.

“Growing up in the United States and being a citizen, I didn’t understand that when I was a child. Why were people saying that to me?

“Many people thought we had evolved (beyond that).

“To hear it so blatantly, it retriggered things about belongingness, otherness and home.”

When she first explored her identity right after high school, she found taiko – a tradition that blends percussion, movement and storytelling.

“Taiko became a haven,” she said. “We can be loud and we can be proud. We can be Asian American and we can have a voice. I needed that for me.”

“Taiko is a very physical art form that incorporates movement and choreography,” said Fujii.

She and Toru Watanabe started Unit Souzou in Portland in 2015. They are both trained in taiko and are also professional Japanese folk dancers and are co-directors of this work.

As Fujii explored her emotions, she decided in 2018 she wanted to do a larger work using taiko, dance and storytelling to explore otherness.

Serendipitously, she got a phone call from The Myrna Loy executive director Krys Holmes, who asked her what she was working on.

They quickly decided to collaborate, and The Myrna Loy became lead co-commissioner on the work.

Unit Souzou also worked with groups from Portland and Sisters, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia.

Participants shared their feelings of “otherness.”

How it happens.

How it feels.

How it makes others feel.

These are some of their words:

“I see myself in the third person.

Like I’m looking at myself through somebody else.”

“I think I literally just think of like margins, like actual margins.

And I think about like, who’s inside and who’s outside and just like.

Yeah, and I feel like a lot of times people like us are outside of those margins, and we’re not thought about.

We’re in that other box that’s other.”

“I’m always the other.

Like I’m the only.”

“It’s been such a healing performance piece for me to do this because I felt not alone,” said Fujii.

“What I have learned,” from creating this work, “is that otherness has been deeply hurting people and deeply isolating people,” and that listening creates healing.

For those who don’t know what to expect of the performance, the Unit Souzou evening weaves together storytelling, drumming, elements of Japanese dance movements, music, spoken word and video.

“It’s going to be a very visceral experience,” said Fujii. “It’s going to have a combination of a very powerful, rhythmic connection as well as full of visual and audio. It’s just going to be a very full viewing and participatory audience experience.”

“It’s a deeply human story,” said Holmes.

What does home and belongingness and otherness mean?

“In Montana, we love and appreciate and thrive in this beautiful place, and the whole reason we are here is we pushed out the indigenous people…. It’s such a deeply human story. We can find ourselves on every side of that story….

“What Unit Souzou does is so unique and different, exploring the boundaries of how taiko can be used to tell stories and move people in so many different ways.”

Tickets are $24 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

