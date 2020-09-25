Undersheriff Jason Grimmis named director of security at Carroll College

Lewis and Clark County's soon-to-be former undersheriff Jason Grimmis was recently named as the first director of campus security and public safety at Carroll College.
It's a move that marks a big change for both Carroll and the 27-year veteran of law enforcement. The new position is something Carroll President John Cech said he has wanted to implement since first being interviewed for his position back in February 2018.
"I shared with the Board of Trustees at that time that having someone in this capacity at the college would be a key priority for me," Cech said. "Since my hire, this has been an ongoing discussion and goal, and I have continued to advocate for this position at Carroll. I am glad we have achieved it."
Cech said development for the position finished last spring and interviews were carried out over the summer. Grimmis was a clear leader among the applicants.
The now 46-year-old Grimmis began his law enforcement career at age 19. He spent the past four years serving as undersheriff for Lewis and Clark County.
According to Cech, it was Grimmis' 27 years in law enforcement that solidified the choice. Cech also noted his exceptional record with the sheriff's office and his selection to participate in an elite FBI training academy, which demonstrates his expertise to design and implement a comprehensive safety program for Carroll. Cech said Grimmis' application also carried a strong endorsement from Sheriff Leo Dutton, Grimmis' supervisor.
"I'm leaving a good career, a good job and a good boss," Grimmis said. "But this is strictly just a personal goal for me, to have more than one career in my lifetime."
According to Dutton, Grimmis started his career under former Sheriff Chuck O'Reilly. He then worked for approximately five years in the jail before being hired as a patrol deputy. Dutton served as field training officer for Grimmis, and that was when Dutton noticed his eye for detail. Grimmis served as a resident deputy in Augusta before progressing through the ranks to wind up as Dutton's undersheriff.
"Jason is a very sharp individual. He is very loyal, but does not hold back his opinion if he thinks it is going to make us better," Dutton said. "He has been a great employee, friend, leader and a great family man."
Grimmis said approximately 80% of his work in law enforcement has been reactive, never knowing what the next hour might bring. This is very different from what he expects of the Carroll position. He said while the job might be slower, it's a more proactive situation and it is his job to build a better safety and security program there.
According to Cech, Grimmis' new roll will make him responsible for providing safety and security for all of Carroll College's faculty, staff, students and visitors. The position is one that is committed to developing, supporting and fostering a culture of safety and security within and among the campus community. This is accomplished by providing leadership and strategic direction for assigned areas of responsibility within campus emergency response, safety and security. Additionally, Cech described the position as "proactively protecting and mitigating all of Carroll's strategic, operational and safety risk."
Grimmis will also supervise Carroll's contracted security team and direct their daily work.
"It's the same philosophy, making your area secure," Grimmis said. "But there is a greater emphasis on being proactive."
Cech said he wanted to create this position because over the past 30 years, he has visited many campus leaders and witnessed how important safety and security issues are to stakeholders.
"I also recognized that key priorities need someone who is clearly in charge of working on the issue," Cech said. "Previously, the majority of these duties were delegated to various offices throughout campus. By having a position fully dedicated to campus safety and security, it provides us with a more focused and coordinated approach overall."
However, Grimmis says he is still a relatively young person who is very adaptable. He expects a challenge in tackling this new position and he is ready to meet it head-on with positive solutions. He expects a learning curve where he will familiarize himself with the campus' needs and culture, but after that he expects he can rise to the challenge.
The biggest challenge for Grimmis will likely be coming to terms with the fact that he is no longer be a sworn officer nor an agent of the government.
"That mentality will probably take at least a good six months to get over," Grimmis said. "You develop a lot of mannerisms in law enforcement. Parts of it may never leave me."
Though it may take time to adapt to such a life-changing career move, Grimmis said he is looking forward to it. Primarily, he cited his enthusiasm for meeting new people and making positive changes at Carroll College.
"Jason was the right fit for me. His strong points are my weakness, and my strong points were his weakness," Dutton said. "Together, we made a great team. He is young enough to be my son and he has always been respectful to me and to this office. I wish him the best of success in working at Carroll College and expect that our friendship will not end."
