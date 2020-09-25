Undersheriff Jason Grimmis named director of security at Carroll College

"I'm leaving a good career, a good job and a good boss," Grimmis said. "But this is strictly just a personal goal for me, to have more than one career in my lifetime."

According to Dutton, Grimmis started his career under former Sheriff Chuck O'Reilly. He then worked for approximately five years in the jail before being hired as a patrol deputy. Dutton served as field training officer for Grimmis, and that was when Dutton noticed his eye for detail. Grimmis served as a resident deputy in Augusta before progressing through the ranks to wind up as Dutton's undersheriff.

"Jason is a very sharp individual. He is very loyal, but does not hold back his opinion if he thinks it is going to make us better," Dutton said. "He has been a great employee, friend, leader and a great family man."

Grimmis said approximately 80% of his work in law enforcement has been reactive, never knowing what the next hour might bring. This is very different from what he expects of the Carroll position. He said while the job might be slower, it's a more proactive situation and it is his job to build a better safety and security program there.