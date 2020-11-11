'Undeniable honor': Veterans recognized at Helena ceremony

A few dozen military veterans, active service members, and their family members honored veterans during the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation's annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday in Helena.
Relocated from Memorial Park to American Legion Post No. 2 due to overnight and early morning snow, the ceremony included chaplain-led prayers, a three-volley salute by the Montana Air National Guard Honor Guard and the playing of each military branch's fight song.
The ceremony was held in coordination with the State of Montana, Montana National Guard, Montana Military Museum, Orofino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 2, and Vietnam Veterans Commemoration partners.
U.S. Marine Corps and Coast Guard veteran Jim Heffernan served as the guest speaker.
"Across this grand country of America and around the world, Veterans Day may look a little different this year than before," Heffernan said. "Today we still recognize those who protected and continue to protect our way of life and our freedom. Today we honor them."
He said it is more important than ever to thank veterans.
"Remember the commitment, the courage, the undeniable honor that these veterans have given to America and still give to this grand country," he said.
Retired Army Col. Raymond Read agreed that continued service is deeply ingrained in the lives of many veterans.
"The bottom line is we as veterans consider still serving our communities as an important aspect in our lives," Read said in an interview following the ceremony.
He proudly cited such efforts of the about 7,000 veterans currently residing in Lewis and Clark County.
Retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, who served 46 years with the Air Force and Army and currently serves as president of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation, said he is proud of his community's level of patriotism and its care for their veterans not only on Veterans Day, but every day.
"The Helena community is a very patriotic community," Prendergast said.
Former Navy reserve officer Bill Woon also serves on the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation board. Woon said especially now, it is critical that Americans remember the great sacrifices their veterans made.
"We have to remember. We can't forget," Woon said. "We have to remember the price paid for the freedoms we enjoy. If we can't remember, our kids and grand kids are going to have to relive it all."
The veterans memorial in Memorial Park is emblazoned with the names of 105 Lewis and Clark County residents who were killed in action defending freedom around the world, including the 75 during World War II, 12 during the Korean War, 13 during the Vietnam War, and five during the War on Terror.
Wednesday afternoon, the memorial was decorated with the commemorative wreath that was on display during the Veterans Day ceremony to honor those brave men and women.
