'Undeniable honor': Veterans recognized at Helena ceremony

Retired Army Col. Raymond Read agreed that continued service is deeply ingrained in the lives of many veterans.

"The bottom line is we as veterans consider still serving our communities as an important aspect in our lives," Read said in an interview following the ceremony.

He proudly cited such efforts of the about 7,000 veterans currently residing in Lewis and Clark County.

Retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, who served 46 years with the Air Force and Army and currently serves as president of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation, said he is proud of his community's level of patriotism and its care for their veterans not only on Veterans Day, but every day.

"The Helena community is a very patriotic community," Prendergast said.

Former Navy reserve officer Bill Woon also serves on the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation board. Woon said especially now, it is critical that Americans remember the great sacrifices their veterans made.

"We have to remember. We can't forget," Woon said. "We have to remember the price paid for the freedoms we enjoy. If we can't remember, our kids and grand kids are going to have to relive it all."