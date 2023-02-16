The uncle of a man accused of a hate crime for allegedly firing shots into the Basin home of a lesbian said Thursday that something had to really be bothering his nephew for him to do what he has been accused of doing.

An ailing Robert Aguirre, in a 50-minute taped deposition from January, fielded questions from prosecuting and defense attorneys about John Russell Howald, who is now accused of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and for allegedly using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on March 22, 2020.

The federal indictment alleges Howald tried to injure a woman because of her “actual and perceived sexual orientation” by firing several rounds from his AK-47 rifle into her home, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the woman, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. The trial began Tuesday in front of Judge Brian Morris in U.S. District Court in Helena. Howald was 44 at the time of his indictment in June 2021.

Aguirre, who said he had cancer, said Howald was upset his ex-wife was in town.

Attorneys asked him if Howald was angry that one of his daughters had come out as gay and if he was also angry that his ex-wife was socializing with lesbians in Basin.

Aguirre said he keeps to himself and did not know where Howald got his anger from. During the interview he mentioned that an uncle of Howald and his grandfather had both recently died and added Howald, who some of the witnesses have referred to as Russ through testimony, was close to his grandfather. He also said Howald would get angry when drinking.

Aguirre also said he had talked to investigators in 2021, and, due to his illness, the information he provided then was likely more accurate then what he was saying in January and shown Thursday to jurors.

If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Aguirre said Howald was living in a trailer on Aguirre’s property just outside of Basin for about a month at the time of the shooting. Investigators said they found several weapons inside the trailer, including rifles, one of which was an armalite (AR) rifle, a pistol and ammunition.

He said he had helped raise Howald since Howald was a child, adding Howald was proficient in guns and camping. When one of the attorneys told him he was in contact with Howald, Aguirre said “Tell him ‘Hello’ for me.”

Aguirre said he had never heard Howald make threats about “cleaning up Basin” of lesbians.

“I would have jumped his butt about talk like that,” Aguirre said. Nor did Aguirre ever hear Howald talk about the gay woman whose home he shot at.

Earlier in the day, two Jefferson County Sheriffs Office personnel, who are both now retired, talked about being at the crime scene. The woman whose house was shot at testified Wednesday, saying she was in the shower at the time her house was shot at. She said several bullets came through the wall of her house, some which could have killed her.

She said she did not know the accused.

Retired Undersheriff Mike Johnson said he had heard Howald was upset and intoxicated at the time of the shooting. Attorneys noted that authorities found a “box of Busch beer” and an ammo box with the word “Russell” written on it, inside a vehicle left at the scene. Authorities went to the home of where Howald was believed to be living and found a bottle of Jameson Whiskey that was one-quarter full.

Johnson said the woman whose house was shot at was a dispatcher for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and he knew her for about 13 years.

Detective Chad McFadden, also retired, said he went to the scene a few days after the shooting and did a follow-up investigation. He said there were bullet holes in the side of the woman's fence, on the lower and upper decks of her home, the ground and in the house. An attorney noted the shooter could not see what was going on inside the house from where they were firing.

McFadden said he and other investigators found weapons in Howald’s home. The AR rifle had two magazines taped together, he said, adding that would allow for a quicker reload.

Howald is already in Montana State Prison serving 10 years for a criminal endangerment charge that occurred during the same incident.