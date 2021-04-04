Unabomber's cabin remains on display in DC

One of the most defining characteristics of Theodore Kaczynski, the Unabomber, is that he lived in a tiny cabin near rural Lincoln.

The "cabin" was a 10-by-12-foot shack where Kaczynski lived for 25 years, until his arrest in April of 1996. The shack had no running water and multiple locks. It was in this shack that Kaczynski built 16 bombs that killed three and injured 23 people across the United States.

After he was apprehended by the FBI, the cabin stayed on the rural property outside Lincoln until the following year. At that point, Kaczynski's defense attorneys paid to have the structure sent by trailer to Sacramento, where he was set to stand trial. It was reported at the time that a man from Ennis drove the cabin to Mather Air Force Base, where it was intended to show that Kaczynski was mentally unstable as part of a legal strategy.

After pleading guilty in 1998, Kaczynski later attempted to transfer ownership of the structure to defense attorney Scharlette Holdman in 2003. However, the FBI obtained ownership of the structure instead.