Unabomber Ted Kaczynski now held in 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'
Florence Supermax

This Feb. 11, 2004, file photo provided by the Bureau of Prisons shows the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence, Colo. Clockwise from lower left is the minimum security Federal Prison Camp, the high security United States Penitentiary, the maximum security United States Penitentiary and the Federal Correctional Institution. 

Ted Kaczynski will likely spend the rest of his life at ADX Florence, a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

His cell is 12-by-7 feet, as compared to his 10-by-12-foot cabin south Lincoln. But the cell has amenities the Unabomber's cabin did not, such as running water and electricity. Inmates spend 22 or more hours a day alone in a cell with no meaningful human contact, a report states.

An artist rendering of the inside of a supermax cell.

An artist rendering of the inside of a supermax cell.

Federal officials did not return emails or phone calls for this story, but according to a 1998 Associated Press article, Kaczynski now has a shower, toilet, electric lamp, concrete desk and stool, cigarette lighter and a 13-inch television. The article said Kaczynski can order books from an extensive library without ever leaving his climate-controlled cell.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are delivered, and he may choose from several culinary options for each meal. He receives freshly laundered bedding and clothing, including prison-issue khakis, three times a week.

ADX Florence is considered the most secure prison in the nation. More than 22% of the prisoners are men who have murdered fellow inmates at other federal institutions. More than 35% have been involved in violent attacks on prisoners or staff members elsewhere, according to the AP article.

It is something of a Who's Who in crime, as Kaczynski is in the same prison holding Mexican drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who bombed the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three and injuring others.

Kaczynski, 78, according to a 2016 article by Yahoo News, shared recreation time during the 1990s with Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Ramzi Yousef, who bombed the World Trade Center in 1993 and killed six people. Inmates were escorted to individual wire-mesh cages, where they could speak to each other as guards watched.

teddysignin.PNG

This is the information that is displayed about Theodore Kaczynski when an inmate search query is made at ADX Florence.

They became close enough that Kaczynski knew their birthdays.

The Yahoo News article said Kaczynski had adapted to prison life.

“I consider myself to be in a (relatively) fortunate situation here,” Kaczynski wrote in a February 2000 letter. He said “it’s clean, the food is good, and it’s quiet, so that I can sleep, think and write (usually) without being distracted by a lot of banging and shouting.”

He said prisoners on his cell block “are easy to get along with.”

“Actually,” Kaczynski told another pen pal, “the people I am acquainted with in this range of cells … are nicer than the majority of people I’ve known on the outside.”

Florence Supermax prison

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo, a guard tower looms over a federal prison complex which houses a Supermax facility outside Florence, in southern Colorado.

