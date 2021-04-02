Unabomber Ted Kaczynski now held in 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'

Ted Kaczynski will likely spend the rest of his life at ADX Florence, a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”
His cell is 12-by-7 feet, as compared to his 10-by-12-foot cabin south Lincoln. But the cell has amenities the Unabomber's cabin did not, such as running water and electricity. Inmates spend 22 or more hours a day alone in a cell with no meaningful human contact, a report states.
Federal officials did not return emails or phone calls for this story, but according to a 1998 Associated Press article, Kaczynski now has a shower, toilet, electric lamp, concrete desk and stool, cigarette lighter and a 13-inch television. The article said Kaczynski can order books from an extensive library without ever leaving his climate-controlled cell.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner are delivered, and he may choose from several culinary options for each meal. He receives freshly laundered bedding and clothing, including prison-issue khakis, three times a week.
ADX Florence is considered the most secure prison in the nation. More than 22% of the prisoners are men who have murdered fellow inmates at other federal institutions. More than 35% have been involved in violent attacks on prisoners or staff members elsewhere, according to the AP article.
It is something of a Who's Who in crime, as Kaczynski is in the same prison holding Mexican drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who bombed the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three and injuring others.
Kaczynski, 78, according to a 2016 article by Yahoo News, shared recreation time during the 1990s with Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and Ramzi Yousef, who bombed the World Trade Center in 1993 and killed six people. Inmates were escorted to individual wire-mesh cages, where they could speak to each other as guards watched.
They became close enough that Kaczynski knew their birthdays.
The Yahoo News article said Kaczynski had adapted to prison life.
“I consider myself to be in a (relatively) fortunate situation here,” Kaczynski wrote in a February 2000 letter. He said “it’s clean, the food is good, and it’s quiet, so that I can sleep, think and write (usually) without being distracted by a lot of banging and shouting.”
He said prisoners on his cell block “are easy to get along with.”
“Actually,” Kaczynski told another pen pal, “the people I am acquainted with in this range of cells … are nicer than the majority of people I’ve known on the outside.”
Aerial photo of Lincoln area near Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Ted Kaczynski's Montana property
Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Triptych of Unabomber cabin
Ted Kaczynski's cot
Ted Kaczynski's workbench
Parts and containers found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Ted Kaczynski's electronic multimeter
Shelves inside Ted Kaczynski's cabin with tools and food containers
Firewood shed or root cellar at Ted Kaczynski's property
Ted Kaczynski's firewood pile
Books found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Books found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Books found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Books found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Items found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Shelf inside Ted Kaczynski's cabin with various items
Exterior of Ted Kaczynski's cabin, showing windows in loft
Loft of Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Loft of Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Items in loft of Ted Kaczynski's cabin, including furs, lumber
Interior of Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Interior of Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Items found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Ted Kaczynski's typewriter
Newspaper clippings found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Pipes in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Various items found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Explosive device found at Ted Kaczynski's property
Ted Kaczynski's hoodie
Ted Kaczynski's sunglasses
Shoes with fake soles
Ted Kaczynski's bicycle
Road map of Reno, Nev., found among Ted Kaczynski's belongings
Road map of Spokane, Wash., found among Ted Kaczynski's belongings
Road map of San Diego, Calif., found among Ted Kaczynski's belongings
Road map of Austin, Texas, found among Ted Kaczynski's belongings
Ted Kaczynski's .22
Ted Kaczynski's Remington Model 700 rifle
Ted Kaczynski's MP-25 pistol
Ted Kaczynski's hand made gun
.30-06 ammunition
Peanut butter container full of ammo
Unidentified crystalline substance found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Iodized salt found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Ted Kaczynski's measuring spoons
Ted Kaczynski's fishing kit
Hooded jacket found among Ted Kaczynski's belongings
Ted Kaczynski's mittens
Backpack frame
Sport coat found at Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Various items found in Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Ted Kaczynski's wooden recorder
Ted Kaczynski's watercolor kit
Peanut butter bucket found at Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Unabomer package
Lean-to on Ted Kaczynski's property
Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Vinegar bottles found at Ted Kaczynski's property
Ted Kaczynski's property
Ted Kaczynski's property
Media congregate on Stemple Pass Road
Exterior of Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Unabomber cabin being moved, December 1997
Ted Kaczynski's cabin
Wendy Gehring stands on the property formerly owned by Kaczynski in 2016
Where Kaczynski's cabin once stood
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
It was 25 years ago that a tiny Montana mountain town was thrust into the international spotlight when FBI agents and other law enforcement converged on the tiny cabin of Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber.
1 of 4
This Feb. 11, 2004, file photo provided by the Bureau of Prisons shows the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence, Colo. Clockwise from lower left is the minimum security Federal Prison Camp, the high security United States Penitentiary, the maximum security United States Penitentiary and the Federal Correctional Institution.
Photo courtesy of Bureau of Prisons via The Gazette via AP