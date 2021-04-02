Unabomber Ted Kaczynski now held in 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'

Ted Kaczynski will likely spend the rest of his life at ADX Florence, a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

His cell is 12-by-7 feet, as compared to his 10-by-12-foot cabin south Lincoln. But the cell has amenities the Unabomber's cabin did not, such as running water and electricity. Inmates spend 22 or more hours a day alone in a cell with no meaningful human contact, a report states.

Federal officials did not return emails or phone calls for this story, but according to a 1998 Associated Press article, Kaczynski now has a shower, toilet, electric lamp, concrete desk and stool, cigarette lighter and a 13-inch television. The article said Kaczynski can order books from an extensive library without ever leaving his climate-controlled cell.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are delivered, and he may choose from several culinary options for each meal. He receives freshly laundered bedding and clothing, including prison-issue khakis, three times a week.