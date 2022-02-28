Ukrainian woman who spent time in Helena urges support for homeland

Just before Mariia Dzholos went to sleep last Wednesday, she texted her mother in Kyiv a simple message:

“Mom, I love you a lot.”

By the time Dzholos woke up Thursday morning the Russians had invaded Ukraine. Her phone was filled with messages about the news from friends. She was finally able to connect with her parents. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, both in the Donbas area, as “independent” people’s republics and ordered so-called “peacekeeping” troops into those areas. The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, the Associated Press reported.

Dzholos said her mother and father have been dividing their time between a bomb shelter and their apartment that is on the 19th floor, which Dzholos describes as “unsafe.”

“Any time there is a siren or warning they immediately go downstairs,” she said.

They have sent pictures that Dzholos says shows their fear and exhaustion. Her parents, Oleh and Tetiana, trade off sleeping; one sleeps at night the other during the day.

“Everyone is scared, but it is scarier at the front line,” she said. “We just hope it will end soon.

“I look at my parents and look into their eyes, it is heartbreaking for me,” Dzholos said.

Dzholos said on Monday they were able to go to the store to get some food. She said there was no meat and bread, but they got some greens, vegetables and some fruits.

The 20-year-old sophomore who is studying economics at Middlebury College in Vermont is familiar with Helena. She spent several months here during the pandemic of 2020-2021, when Middlebury closed because of the pandemic. She stayed at the home of her friend and fellow student Lea Hohenlohe.

Lea’s mother, Andrea Rankin, said Dzholos spoke daily to her parents while staying in Helena.

“My heart just breaks for her because she is not there,” Rankin said, noting that Dzholos has a lovely soul.

Dzholos said it was unfortunate that she could not interact with Montanans much because of the pandemic.

“I think it’s a beautiful state,” she said.

Lea Hohenlohe said she has been supporting Dzholos.

"It’s been really tough," she said, adding she spoke with Dzholos' parents during the pandemic. "I try to help in any way that I can."

"I feel so insignificant in the grand scheme of things," Hohenlohe said. "It breaks my heart."

She said Dzholos has done much at the Middlebury campus to get students organized and set up events in the town of Middlebury as well.

Dzholos said she is now focused on educating people about what is going on in Ukraine, share resources and inform people about the crisis.

“I feel if I do not talk about it the world will not know what is happening,” she said, saying she wanted to help people in bomb shelters who cannot speak as much as they would like.

“I am trying to do what I can from here,” Dzholos said, adding she was telling people how they can advocate for Ukraine by writing to their elected officials in Congress.

Montana's congressional delegation has criticized Putin for invading Ukraine. GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana's sole member of the House, has said the United States should not get involved in the invasion and focus instead on securing the U.S. border with Mexico.

"The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this conflict," he said Feb. 24, adding that Montanans are more concerned with stopping the "invasion taking place in our country by millions of illegal aliens than they are the invasion of an Eastern European country halfway across the world. It is our obligation to secure our nation and put the American people first, not send our sons and daughters to die overseas in a conflict that does not serve our national interests."

Dzholos said the threat from Putin to the United States is much greater than the threat from Mexico.

"Putin is threatening what the United States stands for: freedom and human rights," she said. "It's important to stand with Ukraine and keep up with the sanctions."

She said the United States defined itself as a world leader after World War II, and defined its national interest beyond the borders.

"As a global superpower you can't think in terms of only your borders," Dzholos said.

Dzholos' Facebook page has a Feb. 26 post featuring a photo of an apartment building hit by some kind of weaponry.

“This is Kyiv. 10 minutes away from my house,” she says. “Spread this. Tell Russians that their army is killing civilians. Push your politicians to make a stand.

“Praying for the bravest army in the world. Only victory!”

Dzholos said her father is ineligible to be among the armed fighters because of health, but offers to help at a hospital. She also has an 89-year-old grandmother who lives in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

She had high praise for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership, noting he is taking an active role in the fighting.

“I think he is doing great,” Dzholos said. “I think I have the best president … He is a president who is not hiding, but who took up arms and fought hand in hand with our solders. I am proud of my president.”

Her plan is to return to Ukraine after she graduates and use her degree.

“I feel like economics is a powerful (tool),” she said. “It’s important for me to get back to my country.”

Dzholos encourages people to support by making donations to organizations such as Unicef at unicefusa.org. People can also donate to Nova Ukraine at https://novaukraine.org/ and RedCrossUA at https://www.icrc.org/en/where-we-work/europe-central-asia/ukraine.

