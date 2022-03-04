 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Ukrainian flag flown at Montana State Capitol

  • 0
The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol on Friday, March 4, 2022. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

By order of Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Ukrainian flag is flown outside the Montana State Capitol Friday. The governor posted on Twitter, "In Montana, we #StandWithUkraine."

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol on Friday, March 4, 2022. 
The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol on Friday, March 4, 2022. 
The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol

The Ukrainian flag flies outside the Montana State Capitol on Friday, March 4, 2022. 

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Goodson captures Montana in his 'Helena Pop Art'

David Goodson captures Montana in his 'Helena Pop Art'

It all started drawing tattoos for his fellow soldiers as a U.S. Army combat medic in Iraq a dozen years ago.

Now, David Goodson, 38, of Goodson Designs, does what he loves in the basement of his Westside Helena home he shares with his wife and two kids.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen shows her support for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News