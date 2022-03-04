Ukrainian flag flown at Montana State Capitol

By order of Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Ukrainian flag is flown outside the Montana State Capitol Friday. The governor posted on Twitter, "In Montana, we #StandWithUkraine."
Thom Bridge
Photographer
Thom Bridge is a photojournalist at the Independent Record.
