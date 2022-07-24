 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyece Pool, CWG Architecture + Interiors

From the Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2022 series
Tyece Pool

Tyece Pool

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Tyece Pool began her interior design career as an intern at CWG Architecture + Interiors when she was just 19 years old.

Now, seven years later, Pool is the firm's interior design director.

"I've had a lot of support from my coworkers," she said. "We have people who have been doing this for 40 years. ... They had all the faith in the world in the newbie."

She said she began running meetings "almost immediately," and that her age only occasionally gave clients pause.

"I have been underestimated a couple of times, but I think my work speaks for itself," she said.

She cited mentor and Project Manager Collin Pullman as "the very best teacher I've had."

The Helena College graduate, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter enjoy exploring Montana's great outdoors, and the couple are teammates on a co-ed softball team.

People are also reading…

Balancing the often hectic schedule of a young professional and mother is something she said she is still figuring out.

"Luckily, I have a patient, forgiving daughter," she said.

Pool said it is an honor to be recognized for her work, and that she hopes to serve as an inspiration to her daughter, that she will know she can choose a fulfilling career and motherhood if she so chooses one day.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

