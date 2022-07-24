Tyece Pool, CWG Architecture + Interiors

Tyece Pool began her interior design career as an intern at CWG Architecture + Interiors when she was just 19 years old.

Now, seven years later, Pool is the firm's interior design director.

"I've had a lot of support from my coworkers," she said. "We have people who have been doing this for 40 years. ... They had all the faith in the world in the newbie."

She said she began running meetings "almost immediately," and that her age only occasionally gave clients pause.

"I have been underestimated a couple of times, but I think my work speaks for itself," she said.

She cited mentor and Project Manager Collin Pullman as "the very best teacher I've had."

The Helena College graduate, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter enjoy exploring Montana's great outdoors, and the couple are teammates on a co-ed softball team.

Balancing the often hectic schedule of a young professional and mother is something she said she is still figuring out.

"Luckily, I have a patient, forgiving daughter," she said.