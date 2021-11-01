Two-vehicle crash in Helena sends both drivers to hospital

A two-vehicle crash at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Henderson Street in Helena sent both drivers to the hospital on Monday.

According to Helena Police Department Lt. Jayson Zander, who was on the scene, at around 11 a.m. a pickup was traveling westbound on Euclid at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Henderson Street. The pickup struck the side of a passenger car traveling eastbound on Euclid turning north onto Henderson Street.

Zander said the car had a green arrow and was cleared to turn onto Henderson. The pickup rolled upside down.

Both drivers were transported to St. Peter's Health.

Zander said authorities are still investigating the speed of the pickup and whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

