Two queens with one endgame: checkmate the kings

Queen of Katwe
Amazon Prime et al
Queen's Gambit
Netflix mini-series
Grades: A
Two young ladies proved to young girls everywhere that it was possible.
Phiona, 14, was growing up poor in Uganda.
Beth, 8, was being raised an orphan in Kentucky.
Phiona peeked through a window and saw kids playing chess.
Beth saw the janitor in her orphanage playing chess.
Against all odds, a poor black girl and an unloved orphan chased their dreams on a chessboard.
Somehow in the masculine white world of chess, girl-power triumphed.
We live in the millennium of girl power.
We can see it in our schools where women outnumber men in both med schools and law schools.
More slowly, but with inevitability, we can see femme-power creeping into the world of chess, still a bastion of boy power.
Two chess movies are designed to encourage girls to sit down opposite the boys at the chessboard – out think them, and beat them.
And that’s just what Phiona and Beth do in “Queen of Katwe” and “Queen’s Gambit.”
“Katwe” is a true story, whereas “Gambit” is fiction.
“Katwe” was a 2016 film starring Lupita Nyong'o as the mom who raised a daughter to believe she could and should chase her dreams anywhere they lead her.
When Phiona loses confidence, her coach looks her in the eye: “You belong where you believe you belong...You belong here.”
Her coach gives the Uganda players a pep talk before a big championship. He begins by telling them a fable of a dog who chases a cat, but the cat escapes. He tells them “they are cats” who will win because they are running for their lives, whereas the privileged puppies are only running for a meal.
The new Netflix mini-series “Queen’s Gambit,” set during the Cold War, is more fantasy than reality, but it, too, traces the rise of young girl into the stratified patriarchal air of world chess.
I sampled the first episode and was hooked. Play on, Beth. Play on.
I intended to watch only a couple episodes, but seven episodes and seven hours later, I was sad: “Please, Netflix, can I have some more?”
Parental warning: “Gambit” is rated TV-MA because our young chess master is fighting demons that lead to addictions and short term relationships. Her soul is wounded, but at the chessboard, she’s unsurpassed.
Her success comes too quickly to be believed.
But the portrait of this girl learning to believe in herself and her mind it irresistible. When she sits at the table, staring down her next “unbeatable” male foe, there’s a fire in her eyes that every girl should find.
I slowly and completely fell in love with the brain of Elizabeth “Beth” Harmon. Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance is worthy of an Emmy.
Favorite scenes? I have lots.
In her first games with her mentor the janitor, Beth learns how to think many moves ahead, and how to tip her king gracefully when she loses.
In her first tournament, she is assigned to the beginner’s division because she has no rating.
“Is it against any rule for me to be in the open?” she asks. “Not exactly...but they will eat you alive.”
“Put me in open.”
During a car ride, Beth and her former rival play games from memory – no notes, no board.
A lady chess player who lost to Beth in her first tournament tells her losing was an honor.
“I knew you were going places, Beth,” she said. “You proved it was possible for us.”
And the ending scene of the series is exquisite. After Beth’s greatest win in Russia, she walks to a park where old Russians are playing chess for fun. They recognize her and swarm around her. She sits down across from an admiring elder. “Let’s play” she says, smiling warmly.
Stories about women in chess always raise the tired question of why men dominate world chess rankings. Thoughtful online articles include Hana Schank’s “Where’s Bobbi Fischer?” and former world champion Judit Polgar’s “I might never have become a chess grandmaster if I’d stuck to women-only tournaments.”
One theory is that men love combat hobbies more than women. I smiled at a story of a young female prodigy who came back from a showdown with a boy holding hands – they had decided “to make it a tie and be friends.” Lucky for him he wasn’t playing Beth, who would have thrashed him.
As a teacher witnessing firsthand the ascension of women in academia, I can see the future.
That future belongs to Phiona and Beth who proved it was possible to “play like a girl,” and checkmate the boys.
More kings will vacate their thrones in the decades ahead.
