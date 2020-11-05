Two queens with one endgame: checkmate the kings

And that’s just what Phiona and Beth do in “Queen of Katwe” and “Queen’s Gambit.”

“Katwe” is a true story, whereas “Gambit” is fiction.

“Katwe” was a 2016 film starring Lupita Nyong'o as the mom who raised a daughter to believe she could and should chase her dreams anywhere they lead her.

When Phiona loses confidence, her coach looks her in the eye: “You belong where you believe you belong...You belong here.”

Her coach gives the Uganda players a pep talk before a big championship. He begins by telling them a fable of a dog who chases a cat, but the cat escapes. He tells them “they are cats” who will win because they are running for their lives, whereas the privileged puppies are only running for a meal.

The new Netflix mini-series “Queen’s Gambit,” set during the Cold War, is more fantasy than reality, but it, too, traces the rise of young girl into the stratified patriarchal air of world chess.

I sampled the first episode and was hooked. Play on, Beth. Play on.

I intended to watch only a couple episodes, but seven episodes and seven hours later, I was sad: “Please, Netflix, can I have some more?”