Two Phase 1B+ vaccine clinics scheduled in Helena, registration opens Friday

If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a US Passport, individuals can present a utility bill, phone bill or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address.

Individuals who cannot supply proof of age and residency will forfeit their appointment time and be turned away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those eligible can register for an appointment for the clinics on Waitwhile, a third-party online scheduling platform used by LCPH.

Hyperlinks to secure an appointment at any of the clinics go live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday on the county's COVID-19 Hub. No account or phone app is required to use the appointment system.

"We expect the appointments to fill up VERY quickly," LCPH said in a Facebook post. "Due to the nature of the appointment system, and the extreme demand, not all individuals will be able to get an appointment."

When demand is high, the social media post states, the system may show a "Location Busy" or other error when you press the "Confirm" button at the bottom of the appointment information screen.

Those who receive an error message are advised to cancel their attempt and try again, as it is highly unlikely they will receive an appointment by continually clicking the "Confirm" button or waiting.