Two Phase 1B+ vaccine clinics scheduled in Helena, registration opens Friday

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group is continuing its drive-thru vaccination clinics next week with two clinics for Phase 1B+ eligible county residents.
Phase 1B+ includes all Lewis and Clark County residents between the ages of 16 and 59 with health conditions that pose elevated risk and anyone 60 years and older.
Pre-registration, proof of age and residency in Lewis and Clark County will be required to receive a vaccine.
Those in Phase 1B and Phase 1A can also sign up for these clinics. Phase 1B includes American Indians or other persons of color 16 years and older regardless of medical condition and all persons aged 16-69 years with high-risk medical conditions. LCPH's COVID-19 Hub offers a list of conditions considered elevated- and high-risk. (https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/)
Two first-dose Pfizer clinics will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. LCPH anticipates vaccinating approximately 450 individuals each day.
Like all first-dose clinics, next week's will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
Individuals must secure a free appointment to one of the events and provide a photo ID showing their date of birth and an address in Lewis and Clark County.
If the photo ID provided does not have an address, such as a US Passport, individuals can present a utility bill, phone bill or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address.
Individuals who cannot supply proof of age and residency will forfeit their appointment time and be turned away.
Those eligible can register for an appointment for the clinics on Waitwhile, a third-party online scheduling platform used by LCPH.
Hyperlinks to secure an appointment at any of the clinics go live beginning at 9 a.m. Friday on the county's COVID-19 Hub. No account or phone app is required to use the appointment system.
"We expect the appointments to fill up VERY quickly," LCPH said in a Facebook post. "Due to the nature of the appointment system, and the extreme demand, not all individuals will be able to get an appointment."
When demand is high, the social media post states, the system may show a "Location Busy" or other error when you press the "Confirm" button at the bottom of the appointment information screen.
Those who receive an error message are advised to cancel their attempt and try again, as it is highly unlikely they will receive an appointment by continually clicking the "Confirm" button or waiting.
The local health department also noted that those who do not receive a text message or email confirmation after 20 minutes have likely not secured an appointment and should try again.
"It may take some time (up to 20 minutes) for you to receive a text and/or email," LCPH stated. "Please be patient as the system catches up with appointments."
There is a limit of one person per order. Individuals can reserve an appointment time based on availability of time slots. To make an appointment, you will be required to type your full name, email address, phone number, home address and date of birth.
Those who have access barriers to the online system and need assistance can call LCPH at (406) 457-8900 beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Those who call will be placed on a list and will receive a call back later with a time and date. If all lines are busy, those who call will be required to leave their name and phone number on a voicemail for a return call later.
Not all dates/times may be available through this call center.